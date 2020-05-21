WWE News: Superstar Wants Ronda Rousey To Apologize For Recent Comments About Wrestling Being Fake

Ronda Rousey angered several members of the WWE locker room a few weeks ago when she claimed that wrestling is fake. One superstar who took umbrage with her statement was Alexa Bliss, as she was reportedly injured by Rousey when they worked a program together in 2018. Bliss discussed the situation in a recent interview with Express, stating that the WWE locker room deserves an apology from the former UFC star.

According to Bliss, WWE has a tight-knight locker room and they embraced Rousey when she came into the company. That’s why some superstars were upset by Rousey’s remarks, but they also took issue with the former UFC fighter calling WWE fake.

“I think it’s definitely something that hurt especially because we did welcome her with such open arms and we did accept her to the locker room and catered to every need that she needed. To kind of say what we do is fake is not fair. It’s scripted, 100 percent finish is scripted, but we tell people that. But don’t say what we do is fake because that’s just insulting.”

It remains to be seen if Rousey will return to WWE. While she hasn’t ruled out a comeback, she did claim that she isn’t interested in working a full-time schedule for fans who don’t appreciate her efforts. Prior to leaving the company following WrestleMania 35, the crowd turned on the former Raw Women’s Champion in favor of Becky Lynch.

However, Bliss also revealed that Rousey would be accepted back into the WWE family if she wanted to return. The superstar noted how there are superstars who she doesn’t get along with sometimes, but they’ve been able to discuss their differences and put them to one side for the sake of the company.

Bliss does think that Rousey has some bridges to build again, but she doesn’t doubt that the locker room will be willing to listen to her and overcome their differences.

“She may have some apologizing to do because it was disrespectful and our company is built on respect. But I don’t see why she wouldn’t be welcome with open arms.”

Some fans and pundits believe that Rousey’s comments were a work in order to build hype for a return. Perhaps WWE wants to bring her back as a heel, and if that’s the case, having her disrespect the locker room is a useful way to gain heat and generate publicity.

However, Rousey has been away from WWE for over a year now and doesn’t appear to be in any hurry to re-enter the squared circle.