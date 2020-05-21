NFL Rumors: Dolphins Reportedly In ‘No Hurry’ To Trade Josh Rosen Despite Interest From Other Teams

Although it appears that some teams are interested in trading for Miami Dolphins backup quarterback Josh Rosen, the latest update on the incoming third-year signal-caller suggests that the organization does not have any urgency to move him just yet.

As seen in this Twitter video, Mike Giardi of the NFL Network discussed the Dolphins’ current situation behind center on Wednesday night. He noted that last year’s No. 1 quarterback, Ryan Fitzpatrick, is still looking forward to seeing substantial action in the 2020 season, but also open to serving as a veteran mentor to Miami’s two young signal-callers — 2020 first-round draft pick Tua Tagovailoa and Rosen.

Moving on to Rosen, whom Giardi described as the “forgotten man” in the Dolphins’ quarterback rotation, the NFL Network analyst suggested that there’s a possibility the UCLA product will remain in Miami in the meantime, despite the apparent interest from various rival teams.

“Teams called the Miami Dolphins about Rosen’s availability this offseason, and thus far, the Dolphins are in no hurry to trade him.”

No specific teams were mentioned, but it was rumored earlier this year that the New England Patriots — who eventually signed veteran Brian Hoyer to compete with former fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham — might be among Rosen’s suitors.

Josh Rosen just put together a NINETY ????NINE ????YARD ???? TD DRIVE ????#JAXvsMIA pic.twitter.com/KSRV9pSj9I — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) August 23, 2019

According to Bleacher Report, Rosen’s situation with the Dolphins is similar to what he experienced in the 2019 offseason when he was fresh off an unremarkable debut with the Arizona Cardinals. At that time, the team was still open to the idea of keeping him around, despite the fact they had the No. 1 pick in that year’s draft and had a chance to choose Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray. Eventually, Arizona traded Rosen to the Dolphins for a 2019 second-round pick and a 2020 fifth-rounder shortly after selecting Murray first overall.

As further pointed out, there’s a possibility that Rosen’s trade value has declined after his rough 2019 campaign, where he started out as Miami’s No. 1 quarterback but was eventually demoted to backup duty in favor of Fitzpatrick, who will be turning 38 years old in November.

As the No. 10 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Rosen has yet to live up to his expectations as one of the first few quarterbacks selected that year. Per Pro Football Reference, the 23-year-old lost all of his three starts for the Dolphins in the 2019 season, throwing just one touchdown to five interceptions and passing for only 567 yards and a QB rating of 52.0. These numbers represented a substantial decline from the statistics he tallied in his rookie year with the Cardinals.