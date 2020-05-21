Meet The Cast Of ’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’ Season 5

The fifth season of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? is almost here, and the network has begun teasing the identities of this season’s returning couples, according to a report from Us Weekly.

As the title suggests, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? documents the lives of couples after they’ve tied the knot. The couples have already gone through the K-1 visa process and have successfully relocated the international partner to the United States, but it doesn’t mean they’ll get their happy endings. Season 5 will reportedly feature six couples but TLC has only officially confirmed the return of three couples and a pair of exes so far.

Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester

Tania and Syngin appeared on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé, where they shared their unconventional love story. The two met in South Africa after Tania’s relationship with another man failed. The connection was so strong that she decided to stay with her new beau for almost five months before returning to America. Eventually, Syngin relocated and the pair got married despite countless red flags.

Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa

Kalani and Asuelu appeared on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé. The couple met while Kalani was on vacation in Samoa, and she found herself totally smitten with the handsome resort worker. While trying to bring Asuelu to America, the couple had to navigate the disapproval of Kalani’s family, particularly her father and sister. By the end of the season, the couple got married and are now parents to two bouncing boys.

Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet

Elizabeth and Andrei made their reality TV debut during Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé. The couple later went on to appear on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, where they prepared to welcome their first child together while trying to maintain peace between Elizabeth’s family and Andrei. Now, the couple will be returning for their second season of Happily Ever After? to give viewers a glimpse into their lives as parents.

Larissa Dos Santos Lima

Viewers were introduced to Larissa during the sixth season of 90 Day Fiancé. The Brazilian woman moved to Las Vegas to marry Colt Johnson, a man she had been dating long distance. The couple got married but their relationship became tumultuous and included several domestic assault arrests as well as a disapproving mother-in-law.

After the pair separated, Larissa began dating Eric Nichols, who is also expected to appear on the upcoming season, according to a report from In Touch Weekly.

Colt Johnson

Colt appeared on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé with his mother, Debbie, and his fiancé, Larissa Dos Santos Lima. Colt married Larissa despite his mother’s disapproval and ultimately ended up terminating his relationship with the Brazilian woman after her third arrest. He has since been linked to a new woman, Jess Caroline, who will also be featured in the upcoming season.

Colt and Debbie have also appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, along with Elizabeth, Andrei, Kalani, and Asuelu, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.