‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Xander Wants A Second Chance With Sarah, Lani Arrests Gabi

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, May 21, 2020 reveal that fans will see some dramatic scenes play out as another week begins to wind down in Salem.

According to Soap Hub, viewers can expect to see more screen time for Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) and Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey). The pair have been through the ringer as of late, but Xander wants a second chance with the woman he loves.

Fans will remember that Xander is responsible for switching Sarah’s late daughter, Mickey, with that of Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Kristen DiMera’s (Stacy Haiduk) little girl Rachel Isabella, at the hospital shortly after birth. This led to Brady and Kristen believing their baby had died and Sarah taking home the wrong child.

However, one year later when the baby switch was figured out by Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker), Sarah went off the deep end. She broke off her wedding to Xander and even kidnapped the baby and left the country. Now that she’s back home and little Rachel is back in the arms of her mother, Xander will try to win Sarah’s affection back. However, it won’t be an easy task to achieve.

Sarah doesn’t want anything to do with Xander, and has made it clear that she’s through with him. However, he’ll continue to fight for her love.

Meanwhile, Brady will play hardball with his grandfather, Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston). Vic will ask Brady for forgiveness for his part in the baby switch, but it seems that Brady’s not ready to forgive and forget so easily. He’ll have a list of demands that must be met before he considers trying to rebuild his relationship with his granddad.

In addition, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) will come face to face with Evan Frears (Brock Kelly) again. Evan is currently behind bars after being convicted for the murder of Jordan Rideway (Chrishell Stause).

Now, Sonny wants him to confess to also causing the car accident that killed his mother, Adrienne Kiriakis (Judi Evans) last Mother’s Day. The two men will have a heated argument when Sonny goes to visit Evan behind bars.

Elsewhere in Salem, Lani Price (Sal Stowers) will be delighted when she gets to slap a pair of handcuffs on her enemy Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus). Lani will likely bust Gabi for either trying to inject Jake (Brandon Barash) with a drug that Dr. Rolf gave her, or for drugging Abigail DiMera (Kate Mansi).

Either way, Days of Our Lives fans will see Gabi head back to the police station, where she’s been spending a lot of time as of late.