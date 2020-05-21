Brooke Evers Sizzles In A White Bikini Top & Daisy Dukes: ‘What Day Is It?’

Brooke Evers sizzled in a racy outfit for a brand new Instagram photo on Wednesday night. The model looked gorgeous while joking that she couldn’t remember what day of the week it was.

In the sexy snap, Brooke looked hotter than ever as she rocked a white bikini top. The garment flashed her abundant cleavage and put her muscular arms and shoulders in the spotlight.

She added a pair of skimpy Daisy Dukes to the ensemble. The denim shorts fit tightly around her tiny waist and exposed her long, lean legs. She also flaunted her flat tummy and toned abs in the photo. She accessorized the style with small gold hoop earrings.

In the first photo, Brooke sat on a bed with her legs together and her hands resting on her knees. She tilted her head and gave a sultry stare into the camera. The second shot featured her arching her back and parting her lips.

Brooke wore her blond hair parted to the side. She styled the long locks in straight strands that fell down her back and lightly brushed over her shoulders.

She also wore a bombshell makeup look. The application seemed to include thick black eyeliner and mascara-covered lashes, as well as smoky eye shadow and darkened brows.

She looked to accentuate her facial features using pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, chin, nose, and under eyes. She appeared to complete the glam look with bright red lipstick on her plump pout.

Brooke’s 612,000-plus followers went wild for the snaps, clicking the like button more than 6,300 times in the first six hours after they were shared to her feed. Fans also left their opinions about the post in the comments section, penning over 125 posts.

“You babe!” one follower declared.

“Hottest and perfect curves queen,” another wrote.

“You are so beautiful,” a third social media user gushed.

“You’re so pretty!!!” a fourth person commented.

The model has become known for showcasing her fit figure in scanty outfits for her online photos. She’s often seen sporting skimpy bathing suits, racy lingerie, and skintight workout gear for her posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Brooke got the pulses of her followers racing earlier this year when she wore a red bikini top that left little to the imagination and a pair of short denim cutoffs. That post was also a popular one. To date, it has racked up more than 10,000 likes and over 240 comments.