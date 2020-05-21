Aleja Gomez Shows Off Her Hourglass Figure In A Tiny White Bikini With Clear Straps

Aleja Gomez went scantily clad for her most recent Instagram pic. The stunning model flaunted her hourglass figure while serving up a sultry look for the camera.

In the gorgeous photo, Aleja left little to the imagination as she sported a white bikini with clear straps. The tiny top flashed her toned arms and shoulders while putting her massive cleavage in the spotlight.

The matching bottoms fit snugly around her curvy hips and tiny waist while exposing her long, lean legs in the process. She also showcased her flat tummy and impressive abs in the pic.

Aleja posed in front of a stone wall with both of her hands on her hips. She had one knee bent and looked away from the lens with a smile on her face. Some white outdoor chairs and tanning lotion were also visible in the shot.

Aleja wore her dark hair parted to the side. The long locks were styled in sexy curls that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder.

She also rocked a full face of makeup for the post. The application looked to consist of mascara-covered lashes and dramatic black eyeliner, as well as smoky eye shadow and defined brows.

She appeared to give her face a warm glow using pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, forehead, chin, and under eyes. She seemed to complete her face with bright pink lipstick.

Aleja’s 621,000-plus followers made quick work of showing their appreciation for the post, clicking the like button more than 9,600 times with in the first nine hours after it was published to her account. Fans also hit up the comments section with over 170 messages during that time.

“You look very divine,” one follower stated.

“Beautiful hair and white bikini both look radiant like stars, remarked another.

“How beautiful you are,” a third person declared.

“Wow you get more and more stunning by the day my dear. I love everything about you and that bikini is to die for,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The brunette bombshell is no stranger to putting her enviable curves on display in racy outfits. She’s seen wearing tiny lingerie, sexy bathing suits, and plunging tops for her photos on a regular basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Aleja recently stunned her fans when she posed in a racy black string bikini while soaking up some sun. To date, that snap has raked in more than 22,000 likes and over 430 comments.