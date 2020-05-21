Allison Holker Sunbathes In A Flirty Bikini Six Months After Giving Birth

The 'Dancing with the Stars' pro enjoyed some sunshine as she posed beside her hot tub.

Allison Holker impressed her fans by modeling a flirty bikini six months after welcoming her third child. On Wednesday, the Dancing with the Stars pro took to Instagram to share a photo of her stylish swimsuit and sensational physique with her 1.8 million followers.

In the caption of her post, the 32-year-old professional dancer revealed that her bathing suit was from Fashion Nova. She also noted that she has a partnership with the online retailer. Her bikini was white with a vivid, verdant palm print. Allison’s top featured a fluttery ruffled design with off-the-shoulder flounce sleeves. Her matching bottoms were barely visible due to the way she posing, but they appeared to be a pair of high-cut briefs.

Allison’s two-piece showcased her long, lithe legs and trim tummy. She was pictured leaning back on her hands with her back slightly arched and her legs stretched out in front of her. Both of her knees were bent at different angles. The dancer was pointing her toes, which lengthened her legs and accentuated the limbs’ impressive muscle tone.

Allison’s only visible accessory was her massive glittering wedding ring. She wore her ombre brunette hair styled in loose curls that tumbled over her chest and back. The honey-hued length of her locks was glowing underneath the sun’s beaming rays. The scintillating sunlight was also making the droplets of water on her flawless pale skin glisten. Allison’s beauty look appeared to include petal-pink lipstick and a light application of mascara.

The DWTS star was sitting on the edge of an in-ground hot tub that was decorated with tiny tiles in different shades of blue. Her stunning snapshot’s backdrop was a wall of lush leafy plants lining a fence on the opposite side of the small pool.

Allison’s photo received over 22,000 likes in short order, and her fans also flooded the comments section with compliments. Many of them expressed disbelief that she gave birth just six months ago.

“I can’t believe you had a baby not that long ago. You look fantastic,” read one response to her photo.

“Wow! After three children. Absolutely gorgeous!!” another awed admirer gushed.

“You have 3 kids! One a baby. This is ridiculous. #hotmomsofinstagram,” wrote a third commenter.

One of Allison’s followers also let her know that it was refreshing to see her without the fake tan that she and the other Dancing with the Stars pros rock on the show.

“I really like that you look natural. (Those spray tans are looking pretty old). see how pretty natural can be!” the fan wrote.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Allison and her husband, fellow professional dancer Stephen “tWitch” Boss, welcomed a baby girl named Zaia last November. Zaia has two siblings, her 11-year-old sister Weslie and her 4-year-old brother Maddox.