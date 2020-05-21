Ashleigh Jordan Flaunts Toned Figure In Curve-Hugging Blue Joggers For New ‘Ab Shredder’ Workout

Ashleigh Jordan gave her fans a new dose of fitness motivation on Wednesday with the latest video series on her Instagram page.

Dressed in a white sports bra and a pair of light blue joggers, the blond bombshell started her workout with a series with a set of cross reaches. For this exercise, she lay on the floor with both legs extended upwards. Starting with her hands behind her head, she stretched one arm toward the opposite foot. After lowering her torso to the floor, she repeated the exercise on the other side. In her caption, Ashleigh suggested doing three sets of 20 repetitions.

Next, she moved on to a series of planks with side taps. These required her to lift her legs out to the side while she held the plank position. Her caption recommended doing three sets of 15 repetitions.

In the third video, Ashleigh combined crunches with toe taps. Lying with her back on the floor she started with her knees raised and bent at a 90-degree angle. After she completed a crunch, Ashleigh slowly lowered on foot to the floor before raising it back to its original position. After that, she repeated the toe tap with the opposite foot. Ashleigh suggested including 20 repetitions in a set and repeating it three times.

In the fourth and final video of the series, Ashleigh completed a series of downward dog crunches. She assumed the popular yoga pose at the start of the video, placing her hands on the ground and her glutes lifted while keeping her leg straight. Then she lifted her leg behind her and then pushed it forward toward her opposite arm. Her caption recommended three sets of 15 repetitions.

The post has been liked more than 20,000 times so far and over 220 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In the comments, several of Ashleigh’s fans seemed more enthralled by her flattering joggers than the exercise demonstration. The pants are from Ashleigh’s athleisure brand NVGTN.

“Lol, I have the joggers in every released color how can I not get this one,” one person wrote.

A second Instagram user commented on her choice of footwear.

“Girllll idk how you are able to do workouts in socks, my feet slip on my yoga mat just from my sweat alone,” they wrote.

But there were some who commented about the workout too.

“Omg!! Thanks for this @ashleigh_jordan it was [fire emoji]” a fourth Instagram user wrote. “I needed this love all your content god bless.”