Instagram Model Brittany Renner Showcases Her Curvy Booty In Skin-Tight Bodysuit

Instagram star Brittany Renner put her curvaceous backside on display in her latest post. She uploaded a short video clip that showed her in a black bodysuit that gave fans a view of curves which were barely contained.

The social media influencer has modeled several tight-fitting bodysuits recently, and she continued the trend with this number from Fashion Nova. Renner stood in a doorway with the camera pointed up at her. She had her short hair curly for the clip, and was filmed from the thighs up. The model started out with her back to the camera and her body turned slightly to the side.

Renner had her face pointed away from the camera as she held her right hand to the back of her neck. The skin-tight bodysuit was backless which exposed a tattoo on the top of her back. She fired a sultry glance at the lens and grabbed the sides of the outfit with her hands to pull the body-hugging piece even closer to her skin.

The 28-year-old then moved her hands to the front of her body and arched her back as she turned her head to look directly into the camera. Renner adjusted the bodysuit again and swiveled her round booty side-to-side. The open back of the piece offered fans an eyeful of her curvy bottom. She put her right hand on her hip and shook her derriere once more for the camera. “Selfish” by PnB Rock played over the clip, and she mouthed the lyrics to the song as the video ended. Renner added the song title and an imp emoji as her caption.

Many of the model’s 5.1 million Instagram followers flocked to the steamy vid. She earned over 207,000 likes and more than 2,500 comments poured in. Renner received praise from several popular Instagram models including Dylan Gonzalez, Amra Reyes, and Dolly Chavez. Her replies were littered with fire and heart-eye emoji.

“Bringin the quaranheaaaaat!!” a follower commented.

“That effortless slay I stannnn,” wrote another.

Several female followers responded that Renner looked intimidatingly good in the post.

“Girl. I have to unfollow because you make me so dam insecure,” one wrote while adding two cry-laughing emoji.

“I have this same outfit and it does NOT look like that on me. THANKS FOR CRUSHING MY DREAMS,” another added.

