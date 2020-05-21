Jessica Weaver Shows Off Massive Chest While Wearing A Man’s Shirt, ‘Who Else Loves Work Attire?’

Instagram model and dating coach Jessica Weaver wowed her 9.3 million followers with her recent risque video. Her fans were quick to respond when she asked: “Who else likes work attire?”

In the short clip, Jessica wore a blue-striped workshirt over her voluptuous chest. Open at the front, the shirt is tied in a knot at the waist. However, her ample chest is nearly revealed as the Instagram celebrity adjusts the collar and then ran her hands down the unbuttoned item of clothing.

She paired the shirt with a tailored tartan skirt which featured large black buttons in two rows. As the Instagram influencer wriggled, a high slit revealed a toned leg.

Jessica’s blond hair is swept up into what appears to be a topknot. Small strands of hair at either side are free, framing her face. The model chose a pale shade of glossy pink lipstick. Her eyes are made up to perfection with smoky shades.

During the clip, Jessica continued to adjust her shirt and pouted at the camera while she did so.

The geotag stated that Jessica is in Orange County, California. However, the video has been shot indoors. Behind the model, a carpeted room with pale-colored walls was evident. To one side, a large arched doorway led into another room that appeared to be a walk-in wardrobe. On one wall, two pictures are hung and behind Jessica, a mirror with a wooden frame can be seen.

As soon as Jessica posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within one hour, the image had gathered 34,500 likes and more than 600 comments.

“You remind me of Marilyn,” said fellow Instagram model Bri Teresi.

“You are real beautiful looking business woman with a sexy body,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Business attire… Blue jeans and a t-shirt… sundresses… whatever she likes to wear, I’m all for it,” said another.

“Yeah, you got it!! Boy do you have it,” another person wrote, also using the 100 and fire emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers merely used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image, rather than trying to put it down in writing. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart, heart-eyed, and variants on the tongue-out emoji.

Jessica often wowed her followers with images of her ample chest. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently posted an image of herself as she relaxed in bed. Discussing how much coffee excited her in the morning, the model was topless and only just covered by a bedsheet.