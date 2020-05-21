Anllela Sagra Shows Off Insane Figure In Red Leggings And Crop Top

Instagram model Anllela Sagra wowed her 11.6 million followers with a recent workout set of images. Wearing bright red workout gear, it appeared that the model was either about to start a workout or had just finished one.

Selecting a tight-fitting red crop top and matching leggings, the model also wore white socks and runners on her feet. Behind her, a workout area was evident. Small hand-held weights were directly behind Anllela and two workout machines are situated further back.

Posting three images, the first one showed the Instagram celebrity standing to one side as she took the selfie. With one hip swaying outwards, Anllela gave the peace sign with her long fingers. She pouted for the snap and her long brunette hair hung down over her shoulders.

The second picture showed a smiling Anllela. Twirling her hair around her fingers, she crossed one leg in front of the other. Stretching slightly upward, her toned midriff is on display. In her ears, AirPods can be seen and a dark band is around one wrist.

The final image in the set of selfies showed Anllela turned to one side. Crossing her legs once more, she also stuck her tongue out and pulled a somewhat goofy face for the snap.

All of the pictures showed off the model’s workout area which is situated outside on a balcony overlooking the street. Fake grass covered the ground and an enormous tree off to one side sheltered the area from any harsh sun rays that could inhibit a workout during summertime. As she took the second shot, a grey car is seen in the background as it drove past on the street below.

As soon as Anllela posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within three hours, the image had gathered more than 58,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“Very hot photo,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Absolutely beautiful,” said a fan.

“Beauty in the red fit,” another person stated.

“Gorgeous,” said a fourth fan, adding a single red heart emoji for further emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers used emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular were the heart, fire, and heart-eyed emoji. Some of Anllela’s followers used long strings of these emoji in their comments.

Anllela regularly liked to tease her followers with bikini pictures. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently showed off some underboob in a minuscule mermaid swimsuit.