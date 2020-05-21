‘The Young And The Restless’ Preview For Thursday: Neil’s Searches In Vain

The Young and the Restless preview for Thursday, May 21 teases Winters family storylines from June 29, 2005, with several other Genoa City residents also facing difficult situations.

Neil (Kristoff St. John) searches for Lily (Christel Khalil) and Daniel (Michael Graziadei) in California with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Nick (Joshua Morrow), according to SheKnows Soaps. They decide not to contact the police, yet, so instead, Nick and Phyllis take Lily’s picture and head to the beach to ask if anybody has seen her or Daniel. They have a tough task ahead of them, but Neil gets confirmation that Lily and Daniel are in Los Angeles, which is at least some good news that they’re in the right place to look for her. Nick and Phyllis catch a bit of a break when a waiter in a cafe recognizes Lily. Ultimately, Phyllis tells Nick to go home to Sharon (Sharon Case), but Nick chooses to stay. All he wants in his life is to see Daniel brought to justice for Cassie’s (Camryn Grimes) death.

Meanwhile, Drucilla (Rowell) stands her ground with Malcolm (Shemar Moore) back home. She doesn’t want to tell Malcolm where they believe Lily and Daniel went, so she keeps rebuffing his questions. However, Malcolm happens to be near Dru when Neil calls to update her about the situation, and when she finds out that Lily is in L.A., she immediately wants to go. Neil urges her to stay to be there for Devon (Bryton James), though, and she eventually relents. Malcolm takes the phone, and he gives Neil some advice. Malcolm worries that when Neil comes face to face with Lily, he will end up making things worse instead of better. Ultimately, Lily and Daniel huddle near a fire on the beach, and she decides to get a job to earn enough money to get home.

Finally, Michael (Christian Le Blanc) learns of Ashley’s (Eileen Davidson) connection to Tom Fisher (Roscoe Born). Ashley tells Michael that she’d met Tom when John (Jerry Douglas) was in the hospital, and he’d advised her to put her father’s happiness before her negative feelings about Gloria (Judith Chapman). Michael doesn’t blow Tom’s cover, but the two men have a staredown, which manages to get Ashley’s attention. She senses something odd is going on, but Michael plays it off. Later, he and Kevin (Greg Rikaar) worry about Ashley being involved with such a low life, but Michael notes that Ashley is a grown woman who can take care of herself.