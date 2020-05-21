Arianny Celeste Looks Effortlessly Sexy In Red Leggings

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste surprised her 3.3 million Instagram followers with a triple Instagram update in which she rocked a casual look while spending some time out in the woods. According to the geotag of the post, the snaps she shared were taken in The Forest of Nisene Marks State Park, a park near Santa Cruz, California.

In the first snap, Arianny perched on a log seat on an outdoor patio area. A barbecue was visible in the background placed outside a rustic-looking wooden structure, and she was surrounded by lush green trees as well.

Arianny looked effortlessly sexy in a pair of skintight red leggings from the brand AVA Active, who she made sure to tag in the picture. The leggings featured the brand’s name in white lettering along her calf, and she also had several sections where small circular cut-outs allowed her skin to peek through. The bottoms clung to her toned physique, accentuating her curves.

Arianny paired the leggings with a loose-fitting red sweatshirt and also added a pair of cozy-looking black boots and a black knit cap to finish off the look. Her long locks hung down in a straight, slightly tousled style, and she stared at the camera in the first snap.

In the second picture, her gaze was focused on something in the distance, and fans could see a logo near the wrist of her sweatshirt, suggesting that the top was from the same activewear company. Her wrist tattoo was also visible as she rested her forearm on a wooden ledge nearby.

In the third and final shot, Arianny returned her focus to the camera and flashed a big smile. She seemed to be wearing minimal makeup, with a pink gloss adding some dimension to her lips and what appeared to be no eye makeup.

She looked naturally stunning in the snaps, and her fans couldn’t get enough. The post received over 19,700 likes within just seven hours. It also received 257 comments from her eager fans, who took to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Aw I love that set on you,” one fan said, followed by a string of flame emoji.

“Love those colors on you,” another added, captivated by the vibrant red hue.

“Do you ever stop getting hotter sheesh,” another follower commented.

“Seriously so stunning,” a fourth fan said in response to the triple update.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Arianny tantalized her followers with a breathtaking snap taken in Day Valley, California. The UFC bombshell had her brunette locks up in curlers and wore what appeared to be a see-through strapless top with fake flowers attached to it for a unique look.