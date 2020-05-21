Instagram Model Julia Muniz Sizzles In Wet Bikini Top That Barely Covers Her Up

Instagram model Julia Muniz added two new bikini photos for her latest update. She was photographed standing in the water at a beach as her mismatched swimsuit was soaked, and fans were offered a glimpse of her tanned figure.

The Brazilian uploaded the two-photo set on Wednesday. Muniz – who is well-known for her surfing ability – was soaking wet as she stood on the shore of a beach. Behind her were tropical trees and buildings, as the beach appeared to be in an urban area. In the first snap, she faced the camera with her hair slicked back from the water, and a giant smile across her gorgeous face.

Muniz sported a small black bikini top which was drenched from the water, and held her arms to her sides. She held her right hand somewhat awkwardly. The right strap of the top had come off her shoulder, and this treated followers to a clear shot of her cleavage. Muniz wore a pair of black and white striped bottoms as her wet skin glistened in the sunlight.

For the second image, the 21-year-old was still soaking wet from the water, and stood closer to the camera. Muniz let her arms hang by her side and had her head slightly tilted up. This shot gave a view of her toned midsection and breasts which were barely covered by the small top. The social media influencer added a caption that referenced her “awkward” hand placement in the first snap.

Plenty of the model’s 753,000 Instagram followers noticed the sultry pics. In just over nine hours after going live the post earned more than 31,000 likes. Muniz received over 150 comments from adoring fans, and her replies were swamped with fire and heart emoji. Followers left compliments for the Brazilian surfer in both English and Portuguese.

“Looking very very beautiful you my top model,” one fan wrote while adding two clapping-hand emoji.

“Omg girl looks natural,” another commented.

“I love you Julia! You seem so humble and you’re so beautiful,” an Instagram user wrote along with two emoji.

“You are so gorgeous,” a fan stated.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Muniz has been inundating her followers with a series of swimsuit posts in recent weeks. On Tuesday she uploaded a throwback snap from a trip to Costa Rica. She wore a mismatched bathing suit that featured a striped strapless top and yellow bottoms. Her tanned complexion popped against the swimwear as she stood in front of lush greenery. That post earned over 29,000 likes and 180 comments.