Qimmah Russo Shows Off Figure And Reveals Her Weight In Latest Instagram Update

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo recently wowed her 1.5 million Instagram followers while showing off her figure in tight-fitting sportswear. She also revealed exactly how much she weighed, which had her fans immediately commenting.

Posting two images, Qimmah showed off her muscular physique. In the caption, she revealed that she weighed 136 lbs (61.6 kgs) and stood at 5′ 4″ (approximately 162 cms).

The first image saw the Instagram celebrity smiling confidently as she stood side-on to the camera. Her dark hair was straightened and hung down to her slim waist. Wearing minimal makeup, she appeared to have chosen a pale shade of pink on her lips with a similar shade featured in the eyeshadow she wore.

Qimmah chose a black crop top with no patterning and matched it with long black leggings that featured sheer sides and crisscrossed lacing. On her feet, she wore white Nikes with a black tick.

Because of the tight-fitting sportswear, Qimmah’s midriff is bared, showing off her famous abs. Her muscled legs are also highlighted as she lifted one knee slightly and pointed her foot delicately.

In the second shot, Qimmah stood directly in front of the camera, as her hands rested gently on her shoulders. In this position, her biceps were in the spotlight. The fitness trainer pouted demurely for her followers as her hair tumbled down over one shoulder. Once again, a knee is bent, this time behind her as she rested the toe of her sports shoe on the ground.

In both images, Qimmah is standing in a stark room. No furniture is present to give any suggestion as to where she was. The walls appeared to be painted a pale yellow color. On the floor were large concrete tiles.

As soon as Qimmah posted the images, her followers were quick to respond. Within 10 hours, the image had garnered 21,500 likes and hundreds of comments.

“Perfect! What’s your BMI these days,” one follower wrote in response to the fitness trainer’s caption.

“You wearing that 136 well,” a fan said in the comments section.

“Very Stunning,” said yet another.

“Fun-sized are we?” another person wrote, also using three heart-eyed emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her followers chose to use emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. Along with the heart-eyed emoji, the fire emoji was very popular as was the muscly arm.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, regularly entertained her followers with clips pertaining to fitness. Recently, she wowed her supporters with a video that showed off her chiseled abs.