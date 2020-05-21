Natasha Yi Sizzles In A Light Blue Bikini On Instagram

American model Natasha Yi recently took to her Instagram page and shared a hot bikini snap to tease her 1.6 million fans.

In the pic, Natasha could be seen rocking a light blue bikini that perfectly hugged her enviable curves, as well as her sexy thighs and taut stomach. That’s not all, but the push-up feature of the bra enabled her to to show off a glimpse of cleavage.

In terms of her beauty looks, she appeared to have applied a dewy foundation that rendered her face a flawless finish. She apparently dusted her cheeks with a pink blush and wore a light pink lipstick combined with a slick of gloss to accentuate her luscious pout. She seemingly opted for light gray eyeshadow, heavily lined eyes, and a thick coat of mascara. Finally, Natasha seemed to have finished off her makeup application with well-defined eyebrows.

She held her raven-colored tresses with her hands and allowed them to fall freely over her back. She also let some bangs cover her forehead for a very youthful look. Natasha ditched accessories so as not to take the attention away from the risque ensemble.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured somewhere in California, U.S. Natasha, however, did not specify the exact location. For the photoshoot, she could be seen sitting in a nondescript room, against a light gray wall. She sat on a chair, leaned against it, stretched her legs forward, and gazed at the camera.

In the caption, Natasha played a game with her fans and asked them to state the amount of money they spent on the last thing they purchased. She added that the winner would receive $100.

Within nine hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 25,000 likes. That’s not all, but her followers also flocked to the comments section and posted close to 500 messages to praise the hot model. Many of them also enthusiastically participated in the game.

“Wow, I love your curves,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You look very beautiful and sexy,” another user chimed in.

“This bikini looks so amazing on you. You have a terrific figure,” a third follower remarked.

“Good morning, Natasha! Looking gorgeous and comfy. Last thing I bought was a pair of shoes for $175. Have a great day!!” a fourth admirer wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “you’re perfect,” “drop-dead gorgeous,” and “the hottest,” to express their admiration for Natasha.

Many other models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap, including Vicky Aisha and Joselyn Cano.