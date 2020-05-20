Dillion Harper Strikes A Smile In New Bikini Pic

Adult film star Dillion Harper shared a bikini selfie to Instagram on May 20. In the photo, Dillion had a wide smile while wearing a uniquely designed bikini. Her caption also opened the door to conversation in the comments.

Dillion — sitting outside, wore a salmon-colored bikini top with some leopard-print streaks. She also had a hot pink teardrop earring in her right ear. The selfie didn’t show the top of her head, but her dark-brown hair can be seen going behind her back. The photo also didn’t show Dillion lower than her waist.

Dillion’s left arm was bent — with her fingers near her collarbone. Her right arm appeared to be operated her camera. Her head was tilted and her mouth was open in a smile — showing her very white teeth.

In the caption, she wished fans a happy Wednesday and expressed her appreciation at catching some sun, with a sun emoji. Shen then asked people what they’re happy about.

One user chimed in with an answer.

“Another day to be alive, my family is in good health is what I’m most happy about,”

Another talked about the personal growth they were experiencing.

“I’m happy about some personal work that I’m doing. And giving my best for it.”

However, most commenters focused not on themselves — but on Dillion. “Beautiful” was one of the most common descriptors used to talk about her selfie.

“I’d Love me some Dillion Harper,” said one user, followed by a flame emoji.

“A beautiful smile nice selfie,” said another user, with a camera emoji.

“A true goddess of natural beauty,” is what another user called her.

So far, Dillion’s post has received more than 18,000 likes and 243 comments. No other photos from this shoot have been shared.

Dillion, 28, is from Jupiter, Florida. She started working in the adult industry as a model. This led to roles in adult films — starting in 2012.

She has also received numerous industry awards — such as “Best Boobs” for the 2019 Fleshbot Awards. Fans voted for her as having the “Nicest Pussy” and “Best Tits” at the Pornhub Awards in 2018 and 2019 — respectively.

In a 2013 interview with Adult DVD Talk, Dillion revealed she originally went to college to study dental hygiene before joining the adult film industry.

Currently, Dillion has approximately 597,000 followers on Instagram. This post is fairly typical for Dillion — as a great number of her photos show her in different bikinis. She also has more than 411,000 followers on Twitter.