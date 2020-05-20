Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Wows Fans In Pink String Bikini From Her Own Swimwear Brand

Leigh-Anne Pinnock — who is one-fourth of successful British girl group Little Mix — took to Instagram to share a number of new photos of herself in a bikini from her own swimwear brand.

The “No More Sad Songs” hitmaker stunned in a matching light pink bikini set that showed off her incredibly toned physique. The bikini top had thin straps, while the bottoms were fairly skimpy. Pinnock paired the ensemble with white socks and sneakers. The 28-year-old wrapped herself up in a long-sleeved pink shirt which she left to hang off her shoulders. Pinnock sported her long dark curly hair down and appeared to be going for a natural makeup look for the occasion.

The singer posted two photos within one upload where she was captured outdoors.

In the first shot, Pinnock rested one elbow against the tree and stretched her other arm out. She raised one hand to her face and appeared to have a pink flower in front of her mouth.

In the second slide, Pinnock tugged at her bikini bottoms with one hand and held onto the tree trunk on her right. She looked up to the side and parted her legs.

In the third and final frame, Pinnock spread her arms out and touched both tree trunks beside her. She looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and tilted her head up slightly.

For her caption, Pinnock promoted her luxury swimwear brand, In’A’Seashell. According to the Daily Mail, the set is available to purchase via their website.

In the span of five hours, her post racked up more than 121,000 likes and over 1,200 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.5 million followers.

“Queen of promoting her own brand,” one user wrote.

“You are the definition of beauty,” another devotee shared, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“I think I’m dead coz I’m seeing God,” remarked a third fan.

“Omg such a set of iconic pictures, I love you so much,” a fourth admirer commented.

Pinnock is no stranger to promoting her own swimwear brand and impressing her loyal social media audience. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed fans in a matching yellow set that complemented her skin tone. Pinnock wore her dark curly hair down and went barefoot. The entertainer opted for no visible accessories and posed on the grass in front of a bunch of tall trees. She seemingly went for a natural makeup look and boasted her raw beauty. Unsurprisingly, her post gathered in more than 254,600 likes within two days.