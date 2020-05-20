Joe Biden Opens Double-Digit Lead Over Donald Trump In New National Poll

According to a Quinnipiac University poll released on Wednesday, the Democratic Party’s presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden has opened up a double-digit lead over President Donald Trump nationwide.

The poll showed Biden polling at 50 percent, with an 11-point lead over Trump. The vast majority of Democrats — 88 percent of them — expressed support for the former vice president. Similarly, 87 percent of Republicans voiced support for Trump. As for independent voters, 47 percent of them backed Biden and 36 percent backed Trump.

A majority of voters — 57 percent — said the Democrat would handle health care better than the president. The respondents also said that Biden is more honest than Trump, displays good leadership skills, and cares more about ordinary Americans.

Biden’s favorability rating was slightly higher than Trump’s, with 45 percent of voters saying they hold a favorable opinion of the former vice president, and 41 percent saying they hold a favorable view of Trump. Trump’s overall approval rating has gone down since April, dropping to 42 percent.

When it comes to the president’s handling of the response to the coronavirus pandemic, 56 percent of voters disapproved and 41 percent approved of it. Notably, a majority of voters — 55 percent of them — said Biden would do a better job handling the crisis than Trump. Furthermore, Democrats in Congress have a higher approval rating than Republicans.

Doug Mills - Pool / Getty Images

The COVID-19 pandemic has devastated the United States economy, but voters were split on who would do a better job handling it. Forty-seven percent said Trump and 48 percent said Biden. Fifty percent of respondents approved of the way Trump is handling the economy, and 47 percent disapproved.

As Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy explained, with the 2020 presidential election fast-approaching, the poll is not good news for Trump.

“What does the 11 point Biden lead tell us? At best for Team Trump, it says voter confidence in President Trump is shaky. At worst for them, as coronavirus cases rise, Trump’s judgement is questioned — and November looms,” Malloy said.

Numerous other polls paint a similar picture. For instance, a Harvard CAPS/Harris survey released earlier this week showed Biden with a six-point lead over Trump nationwide, with the data suggesting that Trump is losing support among older voters.

Even though Biden seems to hold a relatively comfortable national lead over Trump, some polls suggest that the president is stronger in key battleground states. A CNN poll released last week found that the Democrat is struggling in swing states, largely because younger voters in those states are “tilted in favor of Trump.”