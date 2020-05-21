Brielle Biermann Gives Fans An Eyeful Of Cleavage In Dangerously Low-Cut Bikini

Brielle Biermann brought some serious heat to her Instagram page with a series of sizzling snaps. The new upload was added to her page yesterday and consisted of two photos in which the Don’t Be Tardy star showed off her curvaceous figure in a bikini.

The first photo captured the model posed outside. She did not use a geotag to indicate her exact location, but a set of french doors and a brick wall appeared at her back. Brielle snapped a selfie-style photo, and in her caption, she told fans that she was waiting for the bartender to bring her a beverage. The social media star’s day in the sun called for sexy attire, which included a scandalous pink bikini that showed off her curvaceous figure to perfection.

The second photo in the series gave fans the best view of her swimsuit, which was hardly enough to cover her chest. Brielle’s top boasted a light pink hue that popped perfectly against her allover glow. The piece was a halter style, and its thin straps tied behind her neck. The hot number also possessed a dangerously low cut that dipped deep into her chest and provided her fans with an eyeful of cleavage. Also of note was the ruched detail and a thick knot tied in the middle — drawing even more attention to her ample bust.

Only a portion of her bottoms was visible in the shot, and the waistband sat high on her hips while showcasing her trim waist and midsection. Like the top, a set of thick straps tied on both sides, drawing even more attention to Brielle’s bombshell curves. The reality star added several accessories to her poolside look, including a few gold bangles on her wrist and a full set of nails.

Brielle shielded herself from the sun with a bucket hat that matched the color of her bikini. The chic accessory was frayed on the rim and had “Jaquemus” across the front in silver letters. She also rocked a pair of reflective sunglasses that covered the majority of her face. As for glam, it looked like Brielle wore a subtle application with a dab of blush and lipgloss.

The update has only been live on her page for a short time, but it’s attracted plenty of attention from fans with over 54,000 likes and more than 600 comments.

“I’d never complain if my stomach looked like this,” one Instagrammer commented on the sizzling shot.

“Where’s the bathing suit from,” another fan asked.

“You have an amazing body,” a third user chimed in with a few hearts.