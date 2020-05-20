Kara Del Toro Tantalizes Her Followers With Sexy Snap On Instagram

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro thrilled her 1.5 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling snap in which she appeared to be completely nude with just a lush bouquet of flowers to cover up her curves. Kara didn’t include a geotag on the post to indicate exactly where it was taken, but she appeared to be inside a home or apartment that was filled with natural light. A window was visible in the background with a gorgeous view of the blue sky, although the focal point of the snap remained Kara’s beauty.

She sat on the floor and placed both her hands on the ground while seeming to recline slightly on her side, allowing her legs to extend out of the frame of the shot. Kara’s bare shoulders and arms were visible, and a hint of cleavage was just barely able to be spotted through the pale pink blooms of the flower bouquet. A vibrant bouquet filled with different blossoms, from roses to hydrangeas, graced the space in front of her. Kara’s bare legs were visible as well, suggesting she was wearing nothing at all, or something very skimpy.

Kara’s long locks tumbled down her chest in an effortlessly tousled style, and she gazed directly at the camera in the sexy snap. She kept the accessories minimal, adding a pair of statement earrings and nothing else.

Kara seemed to have minimal makeup on in the snap, although her sun-kissed skin looked stunning in the natural light. Her plump lips were slightly parted and seemed to be free of any hue, and though bold brows framed her gorgeous eyes, she didn’t appear to be wearing any eye makeup.

Kara didn’t provide much context for the picture, simply including a flower bouquet emoji in the caption of the post.

Kara’s followers loved the sexy shot, and the post racked up over 11,900 likes within just two hours, including a like from blond bombshell Hannah Palmer. The post also received 161 comments from her fans within the same time span.

“There are no women as beautiful as you,” one fan commented, followed by a duo of heart eyes emoji.

“The flowers are in the way! lol,” another follower teasingly commented, eager to see more of Kara’s curves.

“You are such a flawless Beauty,” another fan added.

“Absolutely GORGEOUS,” a fourth fan said simply.

Kara has been keeping her followers entertained with plenty of sizzling snaps, including many in which she’s wearing nothing but lingerie. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Kara shared a picture that appeared to have been taken in the same spot. She had a large blanket or piece of fabric spread out on the ground and showcased her curves in a pale blue lingerie set while the sunlight streamed in through the window.