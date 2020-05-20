Katya Elise Henry Celebrates Gemini Season In Bikini and Bandana Pic

Fitness model Katya Elise Henry is preparing for Gemini season — which starts on May 21. In a recent Instagram post, Katya shared a photo of her in a bikini with the caption “GEMINI SZN” followed by alternating angel and devil emojis — three of each.

In the photo, Katya looks to be wearing a navy blue bikini. She has a bandana — decorated with Xs — around her head. She’s also wearing large gold hoop earrings, bright-green nail polish, and bracelets and rings on both hands and arms.

Katya is posed sitting with her right arm behind her back and her hand laying flat. Her left arm is raised and bent — with her palm facing out and some fingers against her hair. She appears to be looking down or with her eyes closed, while she licks her upper lip.

The picture seems to be taken at Katya’s home. She appears to be sitting at the center of a white couch. A blue sky with some light clouds can be seen through the windows.

Commenters posted plenty of love to Katya’s post.

“OH YES GIRL,” read one comment.

“YESSSSSSSIR! ITS OUR TIME GIRL LETS GOOOOOOOOO,” said another commenter, followed by a crying face emoji.

“That seat is HYPED,” exclaimed one commenter.

“Yasssssss bad bish holiday coming to a story near u! Your quarantine Bday gonna be on my highlights lol,” went another comment.

Another commenter referred to Katya as their “fav Gemini.”

One of the most cryptic comments came from Miami Heat basketball player Tyler Herro, who Katya follows.

“Uh oh,” read Tyler’s comment, which has received 168 likes as of this reporting.

Katya and Tyler had a Twitter interaction on March 17. He asked what she was doing, and she seemed to extend him an invitation — or look for one herself.

quarantine n chill? ???? https://t.co/G5IIaS0ABx — KATYA ELISE HENRY (@katyaelisehenry) March 18, 2020

Katya’s excitement over the upcoming astrological season makes sense, given that she’s a Gemini. She’ll be celebrating her 26th birthday on June 14.

Katya has become a very popular presence among the online fitness community. Her website — Workouts By Katya — includes meal plans, workout routines, and products for sale such as workout equipment, apparel, and supplements.

On Instagram, Katya has approximately 7.5 million followers. On Twitter, she has more than 394,000 followers. Her YouTube channel has approximately 369,000 subscribers. Her videos often feature her demonstrating different workouts and recipes. She’s also very open about her veganism.

So far, Katya’s post has received more than 152,000 likes. It has also received more than 1,400 comments.