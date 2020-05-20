Erica Fett Sizzles In Figure-Hugging Mini Dress

On Tuesday, May 19, American cosplay model Erica Fett delighted fans by uploading a series of stunning snaps on Instagram.

The photos show the 32-year-old posing in a white-walled room. She wore a button-down blouse underneath a black-and-white checked mini dress. The figure-hugging dress accentuated Erica’s incredible curves and slender waist. Fans were also able to catch a glimpse of her impressive tattoo collection. Erica accessorized the feminine look with a burgundy headband, statement rings, and her signature hoop nose ring.

The brunette bombshell wore her long locks down in a slightly tousled style. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. Erica made her beautiful blue eyes pop with what appears to be black eyeliner and a light coat of mascara. Her makeup also seemed to include sculpted eyebrows, highlighter, and bright pink lipstick.

In the first image, Erica leaned forward, as she placed one of her hands on the side of her face and the other on her thigh. She tilted her head and gazed directly into the camera, smiling brightly. The following photo was taken at a closer angle. The cosplayer hunched her shoulders and moved both of her hands to her thighs.

In the caption, the social media sensation noted that she exuded innocence when fully clothed.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 20,000 likes. Quite a few of Erica’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“You are beautiful love your eyes,” gushed a fan, adding a kissing face emoji to the comment.

“I think that’s what angels look like,” added a different devotee.

“You are beautiful no [matter] how you are dressed,” said another follower.

“You’re literally perfect @erica.fett,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the tattooed model.

The digital influencer graciously responded to some of the comments, thanking her dedicated followers for their kind words.

While Erica’s outfit was rather conservative in this upload, she usually is not shy when it comes to flaunting her fabulous figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque ensembles that leave little to the imagination. Earlier this week, she uploaded pictures, in which she wore a lace bra and matching underwear. That post has been liked over 45,000 times since it was shared.