Sophie Dee Flaunts Dynamite Curves In Green, Leopard-Print Bikini

It’s official — Welsh actress, model and social media star Sophie Dee has gone green. In a series of snapshots appearing on her Instagram feed this week, the 36-year-old bombshell has delighted her 7.2 million followers on the platform with her one-of-a-kind curves adorned with green lingerie in a variety of poses.

On May 20, Sophie continued the theme with a slight twist, sporting a green, leopard-print swim top that struggled to contain her sizable bust. Adding nothing more than a “Hi” and smiling face emoji in the accompanying caption, Sophie let her tempting shape and sultry expression do all the talking with her latest Instagram post.

In the close-up shot, Sophie’s brilliant blue eyes provided their usual sparkle, while her full, slightly pouty lips smiled sweetly for the camera. As she posed, Sophie played with her brown hair, clutching several strands with her right hand.

Meanwhile, her light-green, leopard-print top was pulled up around her neck by a thin strap and tied together with another series of straps in the middle of her chest. The top’s thin fabric seemingly merged with the skin of her bosom, leaving no mystery about the form, shape and curvature of her substantial bust.

Just below her chest, a small portion of her midriff was visible just above the edge of the frame, allowing fans a small peek at her lower half.

As has been the case when Sophie has previously decided to “go green,” her admirers made their feelings on the latest sexy snapshot known by propelling it toward viral status in short order. After just a few hours online, Sophie’s post had inspired more than 40,000 users to tap the like button. Also — nearly 1,000 fans had left comments on the post.

“You look so cute, I mean you always do, but like a lot in this picture,” opined one fan.

“Wow, you beautiful. I love you so much baby and you amazing,” wrote an especially enthusiastic commenter.

“Hey gorgeous in Green,” wrote another, adding fire emoji for emphasis.

Meanwhile, the comment thread was littered with other emoji, including hearts in red and green, flames, tongues and kissing lips. Clearly, her latest snapshot was a major hit with her followers.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Sophie previously thrilled the masses with a sizzling lingerie pictorial — also in green, by the way — on May 19. In that photo post, the semi-retired adult entertainer shared three pictures of her buxom body as she posed near a classic car.