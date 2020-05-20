Lydia Farley Looks Super Sexy In Tiny Shirt And String Bikini Bottoms On Instagram

Barcelona-based American model Lydia Farley shared a new sexy snap on Instagram which became an instant hit among her followers.

In the snap, Lydia could be seen rocking a small, dark brown button-down shirt that perfectly hugged her curves. She teamed the skimpy top with cream-colored bikini bottoms that were pulled up high on her slender hips, while its front scooped down to showcase her flat lower torso. That’s not all, but the risque ensemble also enabled her to display her slender legs and famous thigh gap.

In terms of her beauty looks, Lydia appeared to have applied some foundation on her face that rendered her skin a flawless finish. She apparently dusted her cheeks with a light-pink blush, wore a rose pink lipstick, opted for lined eyes, and seemingly finished off her makeup application with defined eyebrows.

She wore her dark tresses down and cascaded them over her shoulders. As for accessories, she opted for large silver hoop earrings, a dainty silver pendant that rested at the base of her throat, and a sexy navel barbell that drew viewers’ attention toward her taut stomach.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Barcelona, Spain. For the snap, Lydia could be seen standing outdoors next to a sliding glass door with black frames. She held the door with one hand, leaned forward, tilted her head toward the left side and flashed her beautiful smile.

In the caption, Lydia expressed her happiness for the rise in temperature. She wrote that she recently dyed her hair with henna and tagged her hair stylist for acknowledgment. She also informed her fans that her ensemble was from the Italian brand Brandy Melville and the American online clothing retailer Revolve.

Within four hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 27,000 likes. That’s not all, but Lydia’s most ardent admirers also took to the comments section and posted 800-plus comments to praise her amazing figure and sexy sense of style.

“So beautiful and perfect,” one of her fans commented on the snap, adding multiple heart emoji.

“Thanks for sharing the pics, darling. Enjoy your new hair. It’s so nice to see you again,” another user chimed in.

“I love your smile so much, my sexy wild cat!” a third admirer remarked.

“You always look hot, stylish and classy!” a fourth follower wrote.

Lydia is well-known among her fans for infusing style and sexiness. Not too long ago, she posted another hot snap in which she could be seen rocking a dark gray knit crop top with a low-cut neckline, long sleeves, and a criss-cross tie-up design on the midriff. She teamed it with a pair of jeans to pull off a very chic look.