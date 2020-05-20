Christina Milian Flaunts Her Curves In A Pale Green Tank Top

Singer and actress Christina Milian thrilled her 6.3 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a smoking-hot double update in which she showcased her curves in a casual at-home ensemble. The outfit was from the Los Angeles-based brand JLUXLABEL, and Christina made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the first snap of her update.

She didn’t include a geotag on the post that specified where the shot was taken, but she appeared to be perched on a concrete seat with a gray wall visible behind her outside. She rocked a pair of loose sweatpants that draped over her curves. The pants had an elastic detail at the hem, just above her ankles, that allowed her to showcase her colorful sneakers with black laces.

Christina paired the sweatpants with a simple top in the same pale green hue. The top had thick straps that stretched over her shoulders and showcased her toned arms, and a scooped neckline that flaunted a tantalizing amount of cleavage. Christina drew even more attention to her curves by adding a gold pendant necklace that dangled right between her breasts.

She added a few additional accessories to finish off her outfit, including some statement earrings and a bracelet. Her long hair was loose in voluminous curls, and she gazed at the camera in the first snap as she rested her forearm on her shin.

Christina kept her makeup look simple yet glamorous, with bold brows and what appeared to be long lashes framing her stunning dark brown eyes. She also had a pale pink glossy hue slicked on her plump pout.

Christina switched up her pose in the second shot and surprised her followers with the fact that the top she was wearing was actually a crop top, something that wasn’t visible in the first snap. While her facial expression was serious in the first slide, she flashed the camera a smile in the second as she posed.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking-hot update, and the post racked up over 107,800 likes within just three hours. The post also received 834 comments from her eager fans within the same time span.

“Love the positivity!” one fan said, referencing the caption that Christina posted alongside the two sexy snaps.

“Gosh you are so GORGEOUS,” another fan commented, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“How is this woman 38 looking like she’s in her early 20s,” another follower said, captivated by Christina’s ageless beauty.

“The Goddess herself,” a fourth fan added.

Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, Christina showcased her curves in a mocha-colored lingerie set from Savage X Fenty. The curvaceous bombshell is an ambassador with the brand and periodically shares snaps in which she flaunts her curves in garments from the line.