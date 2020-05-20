Maya Jama Stuns In Green Low-Cut One-Piece

British celebrity Maya Jama took to Instagram to share a couple of throwback photos of herself. The TV and radio is no stranger to impressing her followers with her outfit posts and didn’t disappoint with her most recent upload.

Jama stunned in a long-sleeved green one-piece that fell way above her knees. The item of clothing was relatively low-cut and displayed her decolletage and legs. She paired the ensemble with lace-up heels and didn’t appear to be wearing any other attire. Jama sported her dark wavy hair up in a ponytail and applied a coat of white nail polish on her finger and toenails. She accessorized herself with gold hoop earrings, numerous rings, and left her chest bare with no necklaces. For her makeup application, she seemingly had on mascara and eyeliner.

Jama posted four photos within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured from head-to-toe. Jama parted her legs and rested both arms beside her. She posed in front of a dark backdrop and looked directly at the camera lens with a mouth-open expression.

In the next slide, Jama was caught sipping on a beverage with her friend who had their hand wrapped around her neck. The former Loose Women panelist bit down onto a sheer straw and looked at the camera with a subtle smile.

In the third frame, Jama positioned her hair over to one side and pushed her hip out to the left. She sported a fierce expression and placed both hands beside her.

In the fourth and final pic, Jama took a group photo with her two female friends inside what looked to be a bar. The trio all pouted while Jama was snapped side on.

For her caption, Jama hinted that she had lost track of these images. She geotagged her upload with Los Angeles, California, letting fans know where they took place.

In the span of four hours, her post racked up more than 99,000 likes and over 260 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.6 million followers.

“My forever woman crush,” one user wrote, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“The hottest in the game,” another devotee shared.

“I just can’t get over how beautiful you are x,” remarked a third fan.

“Your so gorgeous, it’s ridiculous,” a fourth admirer commented.

Wowing her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Jama. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she impressed fans in a matching short-sleeved white crop top and shorts with a pink tie-dye effect all over.