JoJo Siwa Defends Abby Lee Miller After Brooke Hyland Pokes Fun At Her On TikTok

Brooke Hyland clearly doesn't have the best memories from her days on 'Dance Moms'.

Former Dance Moms star Brooke Hyland took to TikTok on Tuesday to poke fun at her old dance instructor Abby Lee Miller. In the since deleted video, Hyland showed herself denying a suggestion on Facebook to add Miller as a friend. Fellow former Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa commented upon the video in defense of Miller, according to Yahoo! News.

In the video that Hyland later deleted due to controversy, the now 22-year-old sits at her laptop while scrolling through her notifications on Facebook. She then stumbles upon the notification asking if she would like to add Miller as a friend. The camera then flips around to show fer face.

“Facebook is telling me I have a new friend suggestion,” she said.

Hyland wore an awkward expression of shock before shaking her head no.

Those that are fans of the show know that things with Hyland’s mother Kelly and Miller did not exactly end on a good note. When Hyland and her sister Paige started the show, she was only 13-years old. She and her sister left the show after four seasons after her mother and Miller got into a physical altercation that was shown on air. The family never reconciled with Miller and it is clear that Hyland still doesn’t have the fondest memories of her.

However, Siwa wasn’t pleased with the shade Hyland threw at Miller.

“It’s one thing to just not add her back, it’s another to post it…” she commented upon the video.

Unlike the majority of the other girls from the earlier seasons of Dance Moms, Siwa has remained on good terms with Miller through thick and thin. After Miller spent prison time for bankruptcy fraud, Siwa was still willing to welcome her back with open arms. When Miller later got cancer, she also helped her throughout the recovery process.

In a recent interview, Siwa opened up about why it bothers her that the other girls have cut Miller out of their lives due to drama from the show. She explained that she does not think she would be wear she is today without Miller’s help.

“I actually talk to Abby the most out of anybody from the show. She’s great. I think Abby got hurt by a lot of people and it’s really, really, really sad that a lot of the people don’t talk to her anymore,” she said, according to The Inquisitr.

Siwa went on to say that she still thinks Miller is a good person, even after all that she has done.