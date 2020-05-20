Kiara Mia Shares Festive Bikini Pic For 44th Birthday

Adult film actress Kiara Mia is celebrating her 44th birthday today. Mia took to Instagram to post a captivating photo with an extensive and heartfelt caption.

In the photo, Kiara is wearing a light-colored bikini with her hair flowing as far as her waist. She has one hand in a fist and looks very determined with her facial expression. Her eyebrows are arched, and her lips are slightly separated. Physical attributes – such as her sizable breasts and butt – are also apparent.

Surrounding Kiara in the photo are more than a dozen balloons. These fill out the frame, keeping with the festive theme. These tend to have soft, red tones. One balloon – visible near Kiara’s red shoulder, looks like an apricot in terms of color.

In her emoji-filled caption, Kiara talked about how grateful she was, thanking God, friends, and family, as well as those she had become estranged from. She also noted that she used minimal makeup for this shoot, arguing that personal qualities are more important for beauty than physical ones when it comes to being beautiful.

Kiara finished her caption by telling readers to do what makes them happy without caring about what others think, as well as saying she loves them.

There was plenty of positivity returned to Kiara in the comments, with many wishing her a happy birthday.

“Gorgeous photo you look fantastic. Happy birthday,” one user wrote – followed by kissing face, heart, and fire emojis

“Happy Bday & may you be blessed with many more!” another user wrote.

“Happy Birthday.. stay blessed… Let almighty empower you for your future endeavours,” read another comment.

Some expressed surprise by Kiara’s age, figuring she was younger. Kiara is distinct among adult industry performers given her relatively late start in the career. She started starring in adult films in 2011 – when she was 35.

Kiara has become well-known among adult film fans for her hourglass physique. She has a strong social media following as well. On Instagram, she currently has 4.8 million followers. This post currently has more than 17,000 likes.

Kiara has also ventured into other types of media. On Instagram, she refers to herself as a “Dating/Love/S*x Coach.” She hosts sex-focused podcast Unleash Your Sexi under her government name, Deanne Munoz. She also a YouTube channel, with approximately 347,000 viewers. This channel includes tips on attracting men and women, motivational videos, makeup and fitness tips, as well as travel vlogs from destinations such as Oahu, Thailand, and Dubai.