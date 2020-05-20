Anastasia Karanikolaou Lounges In Bed Wearing Nothing More Than A Black Bra & Spandex

Anastasia Karanikolaou took to Instagram moments ago to share a sizzling new shot that highlighted her bombshell curves. The brand new photo showed the model in a sexy black set that consisted of nothing more than a black bra and spandex.

The photo captured Stassie lounging on a bed that boasted a cushioned, emerald green headboard. In the caption, she shared with fans that she was in the guest room of her home and credited High Fashion Home for the chic headboard. The bed itself was decorated cream colored comforter and a set of red and yellow decorative pillows. It appeared to be a beautiful day with sunlight spilling through a large window in the corner of the room. Stassie posed front and center, staring into the camera with a sultry stare.

The BFF of Kylie Jenner showed off her curvaceous physique in a black two-piece set. Her bra boasted a deep v-neckline that dipped low into her cleavage and exposed ample amounts of cleavage while leaving her decolletage completely bare. Its thick straps rested on Stassie’s shoulders and allowed fans to see her fit arms. Also of note was a thick band that ran across her ribs, drawing even more attention to her trim abs.

The bottoms boasted the same fabric as the top and fit tightly on her lower-half. Its high waistband covered her navel and accentuated her curvy hips and hourglass figure. They rested cut off high on her thigh and showed a teasing glimpse of her killer legs. Stassie added a simple silver necklace with a cross charm as her only accessory and she also appeared to have a full set of nails with different hues of blue and white.

Stassie styled her ombre-dyed locks with a middle part and a few loose waves that spilled messily on both of her shoulders. She added her usual application of glam, which appeared to include eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter. It also seemed as though she had a matte pink lipstick on her full lips.

The photo has earned Stassie plenty of attention from her fans, with over 270,000 likes and over 1,000 comments. Most fans raved over her gorgeous curves while a few more commented on her beauty.

“U so beautiful and cute I love you,” one follower commented with a few pink hearts.

“Omg! You are so perfect!” a second social media user added.

“Love you and miss you too baby,” one more gushed.

“I love the green headboard. Beautiful,” a fourth pointed out.