Nikki Bella Says She’s Been ‘So Horny’ During Pregnancy, Discusses Pregnancy Sex With Sister Brie

The sisters got candid about how their sexual relationships have changed during their pregnancies.

Nikki and Brie Bella aren’t afraid to give us all the details about their sex lives. During the Wednesday, May 20 episode of their Total Bellas podcast, the twin sisters discussed their sex lives with partners Artem Chigvintsev and Daniel Bryan.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have some pregnancy sex,” Brie told her sister on the podcast.

Nikki said that Chigvintsev had been reluctant to have sex for the first 29 weeks of her pregnancy.

Brie quickly chimed in, saying that Bryan had been the same way the first time she was pregnant.

“Guys the first time around, when the bump starts to get big, they get weird,” she explained.

Nikki then joked that Chigvintsev sometimes seems ready to go until he starts to feel her baby bump, which she refers to as “the boner crusher.” Nikki said that, because Chigvintsev has been so reluctant to have sex, she’s been “so horny.”

“I literally had to tell him today, ‘When I wake up at 3 a.m. and you’re sound asleep, I literally masturbate next to you.’ … I make sure that he’s, like, breathing really hard so he won’t wake up because I’m too lazy to get out of bed. But I’m like, that’s the only way I get some,” she told her sister.

The sisters first announced that they were both expecting babies in January. This will be Brie’s second and Nikki’s first. Nikki previously discussed her sex life with Chigvintsev in an interview with Vanessa Lachey for the Bella’s podcast in March. At the time, she said that she felt bad because she and Chigvintsev were going through the Honeymoon stage following their engagement when she found out that she was pregnant.

After that, she said that everything changed very quickly, and now he’s being forced to deal with her hormones. She continued by explaining that recently, she had asked him to massage her boobs. After he complied, she asked him to take his hands down lower, and massage there too.

The Bella’s discussion of their pregnancy sex comes on the tail of their new memoir, Incomparable, which they wrote together. In the book, Nikki admitted for the first time that she had been raped twice when she was 15 years old. In explaining her decision to include those stories in the book, the Total Bellas star said that she had been inspired by the Me Too Movement. She also said that she hoped her story would empower other women who had experienced similar things to take control of their own narratives.