Erica Mena Hangs By The Pool In An Orange Bikini For Her Latest Instagram Snap

Erica Mena wowed her 5 million Instagram followers with her latest share on the platform.

The Love & Hip-Hop star posted a stunning photo of herself relaxing by the pool on Tuesday, May 19. In the post, Mena sizzled in an orange bikini on a sunny day. Her post gave her fans yet another view of her post-baby body. Fans of the starlet will know she recently gave birth to a baby girl with her husband, Safaree Samuels.

Mena tagged Fashion Nova as the creators of the bikini she wore. The top of the swimsuit was long-sleeved and was tied at the center, which Mena showed off as she posed with her hands on her head. Her breasts were practically spilling out of the tiny top as it appeared to be too small for her frame. In addition to seeing Mena’s assets, the followers could also see her flat stomach as she posed to one side of her body.

Her sultriness didn’t stop at the front half of her bikini. Mena decided to add a matching pair of orange, high-waisted bikini bottoms. The bottoms stopped at her hips and showed off her plump thighs in the image. On one of her thighs, Instagram users could see the singer’s tattoo, which read “strong.”

In the background, Mena showed off her gorgeous pool. The pool was surrounded by what appeared to be marble tile and had different shades of brown around it. Although the pool was slightly cropped out, she also posed directly in front of an array of green, palm trees. For the outdoor shoot, Mena opted to stay in the shade, as she appeared to be photographed away from the sun.

After sharing her post, Mena received an outpour of compliments from her fans under her comments section. Additionally, she received more than 200,000 likes since she first shared the photo.

“How is this possible when you just had a kid two f**king seconds agoooooo!!!!!! Jesusssss. I need to get my life together,” one commenter remarked.

“Ummmm I need a tutorial!!!! You look amazing!!!!!!” another exclaimed.

“Goood god that bawdy,” a third fan chimed in, followed by a heart emoji.

“Oh yes let them f**king know,” a fourth one added.

Since she gave birth to her daughter in November 2019, Mena has been embracing her body while getting back into shape. She’s often praised about being unapologetic about showing off her stretch marks in several posts. Most recently, Mena showed that she adds fitness to her bonding time with her child. While her baby girl was resting in her stroller, Mena was photographed wearing a black and grey workout set for a walk. The outfit had a tight, crop top with matching leggings that fit perfectly on her body.