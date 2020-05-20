Victoria’s Secret Model Georgia Fowler Rocks Black Bikini In Photo With Dog

Georgia Fowler stunned many of her 1.1 million Instagram fans on Tuesday, May 19, with a new post that saw her rocking a stylish bikini as she hung out with a beautiful dog.

The monochromatic photo showed the The Victoria’s Secret model and former Project Runway New Zealand host lying in the sand. Fowler rested her head on a massive, light-colored dog, whom she referred to as the “biggest bear” in her caption. She rested her left hand on the front paw of the dog, which was sprawled on its side. Fowler was on her right side as she looked at the camera, positioned directly above her. According to the tag, the moment was captured by New York-based photographer Darren McDonald. According to the geotag, the picture was taken in Australia.

Fowler sported a two-piece bathing suit in solid black, for a classic look. Her bikini top boasted large triangles with thin straps that went over her shoulders. The triangles were narrowly cut, which allowed her to show off a bit of cleavage. While her arm blocked the front of the top, it appeared to have a detail right in the middle.

She teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms, most of which were not in the picture frame. They had a classic U shape and Fowler wore them low on her body, exposing her taut stomach.

Fowler dark hair was seemingly damp and brushed back and away from her face. She kept her look simple, accessorizing it with just a simple chain around her neck and delicate earrings. She appeared to be wearing a bit of eye makeup as well.

The photo has garnered more than 11,800 likes and over 75 comments in under a day of being posted. Instagram users took to the comments section to comment on the size of the dog and also to share their opinions about dogs in general.

“Whoa thought it was a polar bear!” one user wrote.

“Never met a dog I didn’t like,” replied another one of her fans.

“He’s bloody huge,” a third user chimed in.

“That’s a nice warm fuzzy pillow,” added a fourth admirer.

Fowler has been sharing photos of herself clad in different swimsuit as of late. As The Inquisitr has previously written, she recently posted another image that showed her in an off-white two-piece. It had a plunging neckline and thick straps that kept the triangles in place. The matching bottoms sat high on her figure and boasted high-cut legs. The bottoms also boasted a belt around the waistband in the same color. Fowler was featured lying back on a yacht.