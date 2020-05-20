Peter Madrigal Responds To ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Editor Scandal, Talks Stassi Schroeder And Racist Tweets

Peter Madrigal is weighing in about the recent revelations of Bri Dellinger.

Peter Madrigal appeared on the Hot Takes & Deep Dives podcast on May 20 and during the appearance, the Vanderpump Rules star shared his thoughts about the recent revelations made by his now-fired producer, Bri Dellinger.

After reacting to Bri telling listeners of the Twisted Plot podcast earlier this month that she purposefully included as many embarrassing moments of Scheana Marie in the show as possible because she didn’t befriend her, Peter shared his thoughts on his past romance with Stassi Schroeder and the controversial racist tweets posted by Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni years ago.

“You’re saying we have to be friends with the editor now? That’s not what you’re hired to do, you’re not hired to be a friend of the cast. That’s ridiculous. Who the hell do you think you are?” Peter wondered of Bri.

According to Peter, hearing what Bri had to say on the since-deleted podcast made him wonder whether or not his own portrayal on Vanderpump Rules has been impacted by the fact that he never befriended his former editor, or any other member of Bravo’s production team.

As some may have heard, Bri mentioned Peter on the podcast a number of times and at one point, as he discussed on Wednesday’s podcast, she said that she had the power to put him in episodes if she wanted to, which seemed to suggest that she may have cut him out of certain episodes just because she could.

“She shouldn’t be hired ever again. She should be ostracized from the business,” Peter continued, adding that Bri’s behavior was completely “unprofessional.”

Also during the podcast, Peter confirmed he and Stassi dated for four or five months years ago, prior to the start of Vanderpump Rules in 2013, but went their separate ways because he was “immature” and she was “crazy.”

As for his thoughts on Max and Brett’s past tweets, Peter admitted to being completely “disgusted.”

“With Brett I think it was just part of his [New Jersey] culture. With Max, in my opinion, it was more malicious,” he suspected.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Bri said on the Twisted Plot podcast weeks ago that if Scheana knew what was good for her, via a report shared by Page Six, she would make sure to be friendly towards her. After all, she warned, her favorite game to play is finding all of the embarrassing things she’s done and putting them all in episodes of Vanderpump Rules.