Olga Loera Goes Braless Underneath Her Overalls While Sipping A Glass Of Wine: ‘Hot Girl Summer’

Olga Loera steamed up her Instagram page with a racy new snap that has her 1.8 million followers talking. The image exemplified the Playboy stunner’s “hot girl summer,” with extra emphasis on the “hot.”

Per the Instagram post’s geotag, the image was captured in Orange County, California, where Olga stepped outside to enjoy the day’s beautiful weather in what was presumably her backyard. She sat on the edge of a rattan patio table with a glass of wine in her hand and tilted her head up toward the sun, basking in the warmth of its golden rays. Her adorable dog made an appearance as well, sitting calmly in the model’s lap as she struck her pose.

The Mexican model went casual for the day, showing off her figure in a pair of light wash denim overalls that left plenty of her bronzed figure well on display. The one-piece clung tightly to her figure, highlighting her pert derriere and flat midsection. Its frayed hems hit just to her upper thighs, showcasing her toned legs.

Olga added a seriously sexy vibe to her look by ditching not only a top, but a bra underneath her overalls as well. The decision made for an ample view of her voluptuous assets, which threatened to spill out of its long armholes entirely. Fortunately, the potential wardrobe malfunction was avoided, however, an eyeful of bare sideboob was still very much on display.

Olga added a pair of bright pink Nike sneakers to give her look a pop of color, while a pair of stud earrings and a dainty pendant necklace provided just the right amount of bling. Her honey-blonde tresses were worn down and cascaded behind her back, and she accentuated her striking features with a full face of makeup. The application appeared to include pink lipstick, red lip liner, and blush. She also swept her eyelids with shimmering eyeshadow and coasted her lashes in a thick layer of mascara.

Despite only being live to her Instagram feed for an hour, Olga’s sexy snap has already been showered with love from her adoring fans. It has racked up more than 1,500 likes in the short time span as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“Very sexy,” one person wrote.

“Gorgeous girl,” quipped another fan.

“Kind of body I dream to have! You’re stunningly beautiful,” a third follower remarked.

Others simply used emoji to express their admiration for the shot, with many opting for the flame, heart-eyed, and red heart emoticons.

Olga hardly seems shy about showing some skin on her Instagram page, as she is often seen sporting revealing ensembles in her posts. In one recent upload, the model flaunted her enviable figure by the pool in a blue-and-white striped bikini. The photo proved to be another hit, earning over 3,800 likes and 91 comments to date.