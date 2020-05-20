Tinashe Looks Sensational In Black Bra & Miniskirt: ‘Might Change Your Life’

Tinashe took to Instagram to update fans with a number of photos of herself. The former Dancing with the Stars contestant is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform and didn’t disappoint with her most recent upload.

The “All Hands on Deck” songstress stunned in a black bra. She didn’t opt for any clothing over the top which helped display her toned stomach and decolletage. She paired the ensemble with a high-waisted black miniskirt that had text and photos printed all over. Tinashe accessorized herself with a necklace, a nose ring, earrings, and numerous rings. For her makeup application, the singer appeared to have applied a coat of lipstick. Tinashe sported her long dark braided hair in a ponytail and covered her eyes with black sunglasses.

The 27-year-old posted two photos within one upload.

In the first shot, Tinashe lifted her head and looked to her right with a huge smile. She displayed a hint of her side profile and showcased her strong facial features. The entertainer flashed her teeth and placed one hand on her right thigh. She raised her other arm and pushed one leg forward.

In the next slide, Tinashe was captured in the same location. However, she rested both arms beside her. She looked directly at the camera lens with a closed-mouth smile and had the reflection of the sun on her left shoulder.

For her caption, Tinashe referenced lyrics from her song “Ride Of Your Life.”

She didn’t leave her upload with a geotag. However, earlier this month in a separate Instagram post, she explained that she has spent over 50 days in quarantine.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 51,000 likes and over 745 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2.8 million followers.

“You are so beautiful,” one user wrote, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“Looking so freaking gorgeous, as usual,” another devotee shared.

“I love this skirt bae,” remarked a third fan.

“That song was a BOP,” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media following is nothing new for Tinashe. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in what looked to be an oversized white jacket with electric blue feathers attached all over for V Magazine. Underneath, she rocked a sheer white netted garment that displayed her decolletage and didn’t opt for any other visible clothing. To finish off the outfit, she put on a pair of white knee-high boots. She sported her dark wavy hair down and applied a coat of white nail polish.