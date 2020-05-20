Instagram Model Lexi Kai Shows Off Her Curvy Booty In White Thong

Instagram model Lexi Kai showed off her curvy backside in a sporty photo shoot for her latest post. She wore a cropped zip-up top along with a white thong that put her fit body on display in the three-photo set.

The 23-year-old had taken most of her recent pictures inside her home, but switched up the location for these photos and was captured outside near a baseball diamond. Lexi carried a blue wiffle ball bat and ball for the snaps. She wore a white athletic zip-up top with red vertical lines that was cropped and a white high-waist thong, along with a red strap around her waist. She had her long hair up in a braided ponytail, and rocked a pair of all-white FILA sneakers to complete the look.

Lexi had her back to the camera in the first pic and held the bat across her shoulders with the ball in her right hand. The model kept her eyes closed and looked off to the distance. Fans were treated to a view of her toned legs and voluptuous bottom. For the second photo, she was filmed from the front. Her top was cropped above her midsection which showcased her flat stomach. She held the plastic bat in her right hand and the ball in her right while keeping her eyes closed. Lexi appeared to wear a shade of lipstick that matched the red accent lines of her outfit.

The model once again turned her back to the camera for the last shot. Her pert derriere was in plain view as Lexi had the bat draped over her shoulder, but this time faced the lens with eyes open and a huge smile across her gorgeous face. She included a caption about “pitching” new outfit ideas.

Many of Lexi’s 744,000 Instagram followers noticed the cheeky post, and more than 7,300 of them smashed the “like” button in the 13 hours after it went live. The Colorado native received over 200 comments as her replies were swarmed with fire emoji. Fellow fitness model Oxana Rumyantseva left three of those emoji herself.

“Awesome shot Lexi always KILLER,” a follower wrote while adding a camera emoji.

“Omg sooo hot what a babe,” a female fan commented.

“Love you,” Playboy model Maisa Kehl replied along with a heart-eye emoji.

“Take me out to the ball game,” another fan wrote.

