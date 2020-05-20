‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Preview For Thursday’s Classic Episode: Brooke & Nick Wed

The Bold and the Beautiful preview for Thursday, May 21 reveals another Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) wedding. CBS is currently running vintage episodes of The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful because both soap operas stopped production in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. This week, the sudser will showcase some of Brooke’s most memorable moments in a themed week entitled “The one, the only Brooke Logan.”

This particular episode originally aired on July 7, 2006, and shows Brooke pledging her love and commitment to Dominick “Nick” Marone (Jack Wagner).

Nick & Ridge’s Longtime Rivalry

For those fans who don’t know, Nick and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) are actually half-brothers. Ridge was shocked when he found out that his mother had lied to him and Eric Forrester (John McCook) for many years. Ridge’s biological father is actually Massimo Marone (Joseph Mascolo).

When Nick originally came onto the scene, he and Brooke had a steamy relationship. Ridge never approved of the sailor, and Brooke enjoyed the rivalry between the two. However, when the truth about Ridge’s paternity was revealed, Brooke returned to the dressmaker.

At this point, Nick and Bridget Forrester (Ashley Jones) started their romance. They later married, but Nick always had a thing for her mother, Brooke. After they divorced, Nick and Brooke reunited much to Ridge’s disdain.

Brooke & Nick Wed

Interestingly, at one time Brooke called Nick the love of her life even though he had previously been married to her daughter. Many “Bridge” fans may not realize that perhaps the only real competition Ridge had, aside from Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), was from his own brother.

Nick and Brooke tied the knot in front of family and friends at a park that overlooked the ocean. Since Nick loved the sea so much, he wanted to make it part of their ceremony. Brooke looked magnificent in her blue dress as she stood beside her groom.

After saying their vows, Nick took his bride onto his boat and they sailed away into the sunset.

Jackie Sees Bridget’s Pain

However, not everyone was in the mood to celebrate Bridget and Nick’s happiness. Although Bridget pretended to be okay with their relationship, she was actually still in love with her ex-husband. The only person who saw through her facade was Nick’s mother, Jackie Marone (Lesley-Anne Down).

Jackie knew that Bridget was not over Nick and that she was devastated that her mother was marrying him. Bridget’s new stepfather would be the man she loved, and she was angered by her mother’s actions. Jackie comforted Bridget and offered her some well-meaning advice.