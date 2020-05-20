Donald Trump Congratulates Daughter Tiffany After Graduation: ‘Just What I Need Is A Lawyer In The Family’

'Proud of you Tiff!' he wrote on Instagram.

President Donald Trump took to Instagram on Wednesday to congratulate his daughter Tiffany on her graduation from law school.

As Time reported, the 26-year-old daughter of the president and his 2nd wife, Marla Maples, graduated from Georgetown University Law School last Saturday.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tiffany had spent the last few weeks of her final semester completing her studies via distance learning, as have many college and high school students across the country.

Similarly, due to the ongoing pandemic, her graduation ceremony was broadcast over the internet, just like countless other graduation ceremonies across the country have been and will be.

“These past two months were far from what any of us could have anticipated, particularly for you, the graduating class, completing your course of study and planning for the future,” Georgetown Law School Dean William Treanor said of the unusual circumstances.

On Wednesday, Trump used social media to congratulate his youngest daughter.

He expressed the same sentiment in a tweet.

Congratulations to my daughter, Tiffany, on graduating from Georgetown Law. Great student, great school. Just what I need is a lawyer in the family. Proud of you Tiff! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2020

The POTUS also seemed to make a joke about his own presidency, seemingly sarcastically suggesting that a lawyer in the family is what he needs right now. Trump has been bedeviled by various legal issues throughout his presidency and he is currently a party to multiple lawsuits and at least one criminal probe into his organization.

Tiffany is the only one of Trump’s adult children to go into a career in law. Tiffany’s half-sister, Ivanka Trump, followed her father’s footsteps and went into business, as did her half-brothers, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump. Her younger half-brother, Barron Trump, is in junior high school.

Trump’s children-in-law — son-in-law Jared Kushner and daughter-in-law Lara Trump — chose careers not related to law, either. None of the president’s grandchildren are adults.

After getting her bachelor’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania, where she majored in sociology with a concentration in law and society, Tiffany set her sights on Georgetown, one of the most prestigious law schools in the country.

The next step for her — if she chooses to go into an actual law practice — will be applying for and passing the bar exam.

In fact, Tiffany hasn’t been particularly clear about what she plans to do career-wise. In 2011, as Business Insider reported, she recorded a single, “Like a Bird,” and suggested a career in music might be in her future.

“We’ll see in a couple of years if I actually do want to take it to the next level, to a professional level,” she said at the time.