Daisy Keech Shows Off Cleavage & Killer Abs In Tiny Bralette & Bleached Sweats

Daisy Keech turned up the heat in a new post on Instagram on Wednesday. The model shared a steamy series of photos on her feed in which she rested on a concrete driveway while sporting an incredibly tiny lingerie and sweats look. The ensemble did nothing but favors for her chest and abs and certainly drove fans wild.

The photos showed Daisy sitting cross-legged on what looked to be a wide road or driveway. In the background, a fence could be seen, as well as various trees and shrubs. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day as the rays shone down on Daisy and highlighted her tan skin. She looked ready to soak up every last bit of sunlight in her cozy yet sexy outfit.

Daisy’s look included a low-cut, longline black bralette with thin straps on her shoulders. The neckline did very little to cover Daisy’s busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out at the center. The band reached below her breasts, so her rock-hard tummy was fully exposed.

Daisy paired the bra with what looked to be a matching pair of Calvin Klein sweatpants. The white, waistband hung loosely on her hips with “Calvin Klein” written in black lettering. The tight-fitting pants were formerly black, as Daisy previously explained, until she decided to add several bleach stains all over for an orange tie-dye effect. The fabric hugged Daisy’s long, lean legs closely and rested just below her curvy waist.

Daisy accessorized her outfit with a pair of silver hoop earrings. She also sported a full face of makeup, including what looked to be bronzer, highlighter, thick lashes, pink eyeshadow, and a pinkish-red color on her full lips. Daisy wore her long, blond hair down and pushed to one side in luscious waves.

In the first photo, Daisy posed with her back arched in a way that showed off her figure as she stretched her arms out to her knees. She tilted her head to the side slightly and pursed her lips for the camera. The second image showed Daisy flashing the same pose, except this time she leaned forward slightly to allow her cleavage to spill over.

The post garnered more than 228,000 likes and nearly 1,200 comments in an hour, proving to be a hit with Daisy’s fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“You’re so pretty Daisy,” one fan said.

“So gorgeous,” another user added.

“Perfect body with a perfect smile,” a third follower wrote.

Daisy’s dedicated fans will have seen this look before. Earlier this week, Daisy shared another image from the shoot in which she stood in the shade and tousled her hair.