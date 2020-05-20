Blond Bombshell Casi Davis Shows Off Amazing Figure In White Swimsuit

Casi Davis teased her 1.3 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, May 20, with a new update in which she showed off her amazing figure clad in a swimsuit.

Davis rocked a white one-piece bathing suit that featured a very thin thong bottom that bared her toned booty and also exposed a set of tan lines. Its sides were high on her frame, helping to accentuate her hips as well. The suit boasted an asymmetrical cut with one thick strap that went over her left shoulder. The bodice wrapped around her toned midsection while a large cutout exposed her small waist. The monokini connected to the bottoms on the right side.

She accessorized her look with a wide-brimmed straw hat. Her honey blond hair fell onto her back in wavy strands for the perfect beach look. She held up a food container from Eat Clean to the left using both hands.

The photo captured Davis sitting in the sand at an undisclosed beach with her back to the camera. Davis faced the ocean as she sat over her heels for a racy pose. The camera was positioned slightly above Davis, capturing her from an angle that emphasized her strong backside.

Davis revealed in the caption that the post was an ad for the company. She explained that the Eat Clean delivers healthy meals, and told her fans they could enjoy a 10 percent discount by using her special promotional code.

The post attracted more than 8,700 likes and over 60 comments within the first half hour, proving to have been an immediate hit. Instagram users took to the comments section to rave about Davis’s good looks and to share their admiration for her.

“I love your hair. Do you dye it, or is your blonde naturally that gorgeous,” one user wrote.

“It physically defines all I love! Ugh… Casi J’adore,” raved another one of her fans.

“And not 1 person looked at the food,” a third user replied.

“Definitely one of my favorite pictures,” added a fourth fan.

Davis has been filling her Instagram feed with different images of herself clad in different swimsuits. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she did just that last when she took to the popular social media platform to post a snapshot in which she was seen lying on her side in the sand. She sported an off-white one-piece a thin strap that wrapped behind her neck in a halter style. It also had a plunging neckline and cut-outs on either side.