Elizabeth Hurley Rocks A Sexy Hot Pink Dress For Breast Cancer Awareness

British bombshell Elizabeth Hurley stunned her 1.6 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a smoking-hot snap in which she rocked a hot pink dress. Elizabeth opted to share the snap in order to highlight her participation as a presenter in the Virtual Hot Pink Party for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

In the snap, Elizabeth reclined on a red velvet couch with a patterned pillow placed behind her. The couch had tufted detailing along the back, and the wall behind it was painted a vibrant shade of pink. Elizabeth’s dress was a halter-style look that was likewise a bold pink hue.

The color looked stunning against her skin, and the dress had a figure-hugging silhouette that showcased her toned physique. The dress showed off her arms, and though most of her legs were cropped out of the photo, there was still plenty for her fans to love.

She placed one forearm on the couch beside her and rested the other on her hip as she smiled at the camera. Elizabeth kept the accessories to a minimum, allowing the dress to be the focal point, and added just a pair of hoop earrings.

Her long brunette locks tumbled down her chest and shoulders in tousled waves, and her beauty look accentuated her natural features. She appeared to have gone for a dramatic eye makeup look with long lashes and plenty of jet black eyeliner, and it highlighted her piercing blue eyes to perfection. She kept the rest of her makeup natural, adding what seemed like a sweep of blush and some pink lip gloss to finish off the look.

In the caption of the post, Elizabeth gave her followers a bit more information about the event she was participating in. Her fans absolutely loved the smoking-hot update, and the post racked up over 22,400 likes within just two hours. The post also received 418 comments from her eager fans within the same time span.

“Thank you for doing all this work on spreading this awareness!!!” one fan commented, loving Elizabeth’s dedication to the cause.

“You are so gorgeous,” another fan added, followed by a string of emoji.

“Lovely as always!” one follower commented.

“You look stunning,” another fan said.

