Daniela Tamayo Rocks An Orange String Bikini And Performs Vigorous Exercises In New Video

Colombian fitness model Daniela Tamayo showed shared a new hot video on Instagram in which she could be seen performing some vigorous exercises.

Daniela could be seen rocking an orange string bikini that allowed her to show off major skin. The triangular bikini top enabled her to flash a glimpse of sideboob, while the skimpy thong-style bottoms put her pert derriere on full display. That’s not all, but the sexy ensemble also made it hard to miss her sculpted abs and toned legs and arms as she demonstrated her envy-inducing workout. She completed her attire with a pair of teal socks and sneakers.

In terms of her beauty looks, Daniela opted for minimal makeup in keeping with the daytime, outdoor photoshoot. She pulled her hair back with the help of a hairband and let her tresses fall over her back and shoulders. She also accessorized with a thin friendship band in one of her wrists.

The video was probably shot in Daniela’s terrace. In the first scene, she could be seen doing some push ups. The next scene showed her standing with her back turned toward the camera. In the next scenes, she could be seen using a resistance band and dumbbells to perform some vigorous exercises.

According to the caption, and as can be seen in the video, the post was sponsored by Red Line energy drink, which is a product of the American company, Bang. Daniela wrote a caption in Spanish, and according to a Google translation, she asked her fans whether they are working out or not. The model then explained the importance of exercise and why it is so important for the body as well as a person’s mental health. In the end, she also asked her fans to follow the IG account of Jack Owoc, the chief executive officer of Bang.

Within 18 hours of going live, the video racked up more than 37,000 views and around 7,000 likes. That apart, her fans also flocked to the comments section and posted 270 messages to praise Daniela for her amazing figure.

“Wow, Daniela, you look so good in this video,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Super strong! I can see the discipline. Amazing job!” another user chimed in.

“You have such an amazing figure, Dani. Your videos always motivate me to work harder,” a third follower wrote.

Daniela often wows her fans with her sexy bikini snaps and workout videos. Last month, she shared a very hot snap in which she was featured wearing a skimpy printed bikini, one that allowed her to show off her rock-hard abs.