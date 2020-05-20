The Snyder Cut Version Of ‘Justice League’ Confirmed For HBO Max

Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman, and the rest of the Justice League will debut in an “entirely new thing” once the Zack Snyder cut is released. HBO Max has confirmed that they will release the four-hour director’s cut of Justice League on the streaming service in 2021. The new version will be in six TV-style “chapters,” and it is going to make a lot of fans happy since they’ve been begging for it for years.

Known only as the “Snyder Cut,” this version of the 2017 film is something that DC Comics’ fans have hoped would happen. According to Bloody-Disgusting, this will be the true version that Snyder wanted to present to the world, but it simply didn’t happen.

The press release gave thanks to the “global passionate fans” who promoted the “#ReleaseTheSnyderCut” movement.

Snyder was overwhelmed by the fans’ appreciation and drive to get his version of Justice League released.

“I want to thank HBO Max and Warner Brothers for this brave gesture of supporting artists and allowing their true visions to be realized. Also, a special thank you to all of those involved in the SnyderCut movement for making this a reality.”

There is no exact date for the release yet on HBO Max, but it will be sometime next year.

We're all in for the release of the #JusticeLeague Snyder Cut, coming exclusively to @HBOMax in 2021! ????‍♂️????‍♀️????‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/cORA7ujBZz — AT&T (@ATT) May 20, 2020

Snyder’s full vision for Justice League was a much longer film, which was going to be a lot darker than the released version. The Hollywood Reporter stated that Snyder stepped away from the project after the suicide death of his daughter.

His departure from the film led to Warner Bros. bringing in Joss Whedon to finish it based on what was already in front of him. Meanwhile, Snyder took the time to be with his family, who needed him.

There was a lot of doubt that the Snyder Cut was a real thing, but fans were adamant that it was and wanted to see it more than anything. Several times, Jason Mamoa (Aquaman) has publicly said that it not only existed but that he had watched it.

This announcement comes a few months after Snyder reportedly held a private screening of his version of Justice League for Warner Bros. executives. If that is true, the executives may believe his darker version of the film could be beneficial to everyone if released.

HBO Max will launch on May 27 with an impressive lineup, but fans likely already have their eyes locked on next year.