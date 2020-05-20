Pauline Tantot Leaves Little To The Imagination In Fully See-Through Top

Pauline Tantot tantalized thousands of her 4 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, May 20, with a new update that is sure to send temperatures soaring. The French model took to the photo-sharing platform to upload a racy photo of herself in a sheer top that left little to the imagination.

The photo, which can be seen at this link to her Instagram, showed Tantot standing in front of a gray wall outdoors as she faced the camera. Her left leg was propped to the side as she rested her hand on her thigh in a pose that helped to accentuate the natural curves of her lower body. She allowed the opposite hand to rest alongside her body. Tantot shot a serious gaze at the onlooker with lips slightly pouted.

She rocked a black crop top whose entire bodice was entire see-through. The dark fabric offered a bit of coverage but not enough to block out her nipples. The top had short sleeves and a high, round neckline and it extended to her upper stomach, exposing her slim waist and tight abs. The tag added to the photo revealed the top was from Fashion Nova. Tantot accessorized her look with an orange butterfly necklace under her top.

Tantot paired the top with matching bikini bottoms made of a shiny fabric. She wore the bands pulled up high on her sides, exposing her strong hips.

According to the geotag, the photo was taken at Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, France. In the caption, Tantot said that this is her happy place. She has previously shared with her followers that she and her identical twin, Mathilde, have been spending the COVID-19 lockdown in this location.

The racy post racked up more than 60,000 likes and upwards of 300 comments in under the first 15 minutes, indicating it is well on its way to become very popular with her fans. Instagram users flocked to the comments section to praise Tantot’s picture in a host of languages, including French, English, Russian and Arabic.

“Soooo gorgeous,” one of her admirers noted.

“You have the best beautiful body,” replied another user.

“You always looking breathtaking [red rose emoji] my heart beats fast [red heart] [heart-eyes emoji] when i see you [fire],” raved a third fan.

“Happy places = Positive vibes,” added a fourth fan.

Tantot is famous among her followers for her skin-baring posts. As The Inquisitr has previously noted, she posted another sweltering photo yesterday in which she was captured completed in the nude. It was taken indoors, looking out of a small open window that offered a clear view of Tantot’s figure. She was outside with her right leg propped out, turning her head in a way that obscured her face. The pose exposed sideboob, bare booty and her toned legs.