Kristen Doute Sparks Rumors Suggesting ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Has Been Canceled

Kristen Doute sent fans into a tizzy.

Kristen Doute unintentionally sparked rumors suggesting that the eighth season would be the last for Vanderpump Rules on Instagram on Tuesday while prompting the series’ finale episode.

After sharing a post that included the opening credits for Season 1 and Season 8 of Vanderpump Rules and telling her fans and followers in the caption that her time on the show has been a “long, strange trip,” a number of longtime viewers of the series flooded Kristen with questions in regard to her seemingly cryptic post.

“Just season finale right?! You’ll be back?!” one panicked fan wrote.

“Right @kristendoute???” begged another.

While several online audience members of Kristen’s suggested that there was no way that Vanderpump Rules would be coming to an end, a number of others pointed out that they have had rumors regarding the potential end of the Bravo reality series and worried that the show would not be returning for a ninth season.

Luckily, Kristen has since confirmed that her post was in no way a sign that the show has ended.

“Just the season finale!!” she confirmed after seeing the many concerned messages from her followers.

While Kristen and her co-stars aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, one fan suggested that the group is running out of things to film and suggested that they continue to repeat drama on the show. In fact, according to the skeptical fan, they didn’t seem to understand where the series could go during Season 9.

“It’s all the same. It’s getting hard to watch anything when they’re all on social media posting pictures together or anything related to hanging out. Which takes away the suspense of what happens on the show,” the person stated.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kristen opened up about the possibility of Vanderpump Rules being split into two shows, one with the OGs and one with the newbies, during an interview with Gibson Johns for In The Know earlier this month. At the time, the longtime reality star and T-shirt designer said she’s be “down for whatever” because she trusts her producers and the network.

“They know what they’re doing and they’ve been in it with us since day one,” she explained, according to a report shared by AOL.

Kristen then said that while she doesn’t necessary have anything against the newbies being on her show, she doesn’t believe that she and the rest of the OGs got a chance to know them before filming began on Season 8 last year.