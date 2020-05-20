Alexis Clark Straddles A Chair While Flaunting Her Booty In A Yellow Lingerie Set

Alexis Clark put all of her curves on display in a racy ensemble for her latest Instagram upload on Tuesday night. The model showed some skin while revealing that she was relaxing.

In the sexy snap, Alexis looked smoking hot as she wore a revealing yellow lingerie set. The tiny bra flaunted her muscular arms and shoulders and clung tightly to her chest.

The matching thong panties rested high on her curvy hips while showcasing her round booty, tiny waist, and long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also visible in the snap. She accessorized the style with a pair of small earrings.

Alexis straddled a white chair in the photo. She had both of her arms resting on the back of the chair as she arched her back and turned her head towards the camera. She also wore a sultry expression on her face. In the background, sunlight streamed through nearby windows.

Alexis wore her long, blond hair in a deep side part. The golden locks were styled in wavy strands that were pushed over her shoulders.

She also opted for a natural makeup look. The application appeared to consist of thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as smoky eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to complement her bronzed skin with pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, chin, and under eyes. She seemed to complete the look with nude lips.

Alexis’ 724,000-plus followers seemed to fall in love with the snap. Fans clicked the like button more than 61,000 times within the first 17 hours after it was published to her feed. Admirers also filled the comments section with over 780 remarks about the revealing post.

“You’re so gorgeous,” declared one follower.

“I’m saving this to my archives,” another stated.

“What’s the difference between her and an angel well there is no difference,” a third comment read.

“Hard work pays off,” a fourth social media user said.

The model has become known for showing off her fit figure in racy outfits for her online posts. She’s seen sporting sexy lingerie, racy bathing suits, and tiny tops on a regular basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Alexis got the pulses of her followers racing just last week when she posed in a nude thong lingerie set in front of a mirror. That post also proved to be a popular one. To date, that pic has racked up more than 60,000 likes and over 730 comments.