Kristin Cavallari Reportedly Has No Plans To Appear On ‘The Hills’ Full-Time After Ending Her Show,

Kristin Cavallari may be done with her E! reality show, but that reportedly doesn’t mean she’s returning to her starring role on The Hills.

The Inquisitr previously shared that Cavallari announced she was ending her reality show, Very Cavallari after three seasons. In her statement, she shared she’s ready to begin her “new chapter” after recently deciding to end her seven-year marriage to Jay Cutler. She also thanked the show’s fans for their support as she shared her family and work-life on the series.

Although Very Cavallari is over, Us Weekly reports Cavallari has no plans to go back to one of the shows that launched her career. As many fans of the Uncommon James founder know, she starred on the first installment of The Hills from Seasons 5-6. She took over former star and fellow Laguna Beach alum Lauren Conrad’s spot in May 2009. Even though she did sign on to appear in one episode for the new season, she reportedly doesn’t want to shoot any more scenes.

“She will not be making increased appearances on The Hills,” an insider shared with the publication. “You won’t be seeing her on The Hills anytime soon other than the cameo she’s filmed.”

Several of Cavallari’s former cast members, including ex Brody Jenner, Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port, Justin “Bobby” Brescia, Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt joined the reboot when it premiered in June 2019. After learning that she canceled her show, Pratt begged Cavallari to come back as a full-time cast member. On Tuesday, May 19, he posted an Instagram Story where he asked his fans to pray with him in the hopes that Cavallari would decide to rejoin the cast now that she plans to move from Nashville, Tennessee to Los Angeles.

“I just want to talk to God real quick,” Pratt said. “Dear God and everyone watching this, please add to this prayer. We’d all love Kristin Cavallari to join The Hills: New Beginnings so let’s put that out there in the universe and the multiverse. Thanks, God.”

Cavallari’s decision to end her show left many of her supporters disappointed. She reportedly made the decision as a way to protect the details surrounding her shocking divorce. After 10 years together, both Cavallari and Cutler released an identical statement on their Instagram pages to announce they’re no longer together. The couple stated they want different things in their lives, and appeared to be amicable. However, the relationship soon turned rocky when they reached a disagreement on custody for the couple’s three children- Camden, 7, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 4.

While the two are reportedly in a better place, Cavallari reportedly knew she would have to address her impending divorce on Very Cavallari, which she wasn’t interested in doing.