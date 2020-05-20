Dua Lipa Sizzles In Multicolored Jeweled String Bikini For Latest Instagram Upload

British singer Dua Lipa took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new photos of herself.

The “Don’t Start Now” chart-topper sizzled in a multicolored string bikini set with jewels embroidered all over. The bikini top was pink on one side and yellow on the other while the bottoms appeared to be turquoise. Lipa showed off her toned stomach and decolletage and accessorized herself with small earrings. She pulled her blond and brunette hair up and seemed to be going for a natural makeup look.

The 24-year-old posted two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Lipa soaked up the sun while lying down on her front. She protected herself with a black cap and raised one hand to her head. Lipa sported a pouty expression directly at the camera lens. However, one side of her face was slightly covered from the sun beaming on her face from behind.

In the next slide, Lipa was captured lying down on her back. The entertainer took off her cap and pulled the straps from her bikini top down. She held a book titled The Little Life in her hand over her face and looked to her left with her lips slightly parted.

For her caption, Lipa expressed that it was a hot day in London today and that she started reading The Little Life, which she referred to as “brilliant.”

She geotagged her upload with London, United Kingdom, letting fans know where she is currently spending her time.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 1 million likes and over 5,100 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 45.9 million followers.

“‪#FutureNostalgia‬ @DUALIPA thank you for this album, please know that we appreciate your hard work and that we love you loads,” one user wrote.

“THAT’S MY QUEEN,” another devotee shared passionately in capital letters.

“How can a person be so cuuute?” remarked a third fan.

“YOU ARE SO BEAUTIFUL BABY,” a fourth admirer commented.

Lipa is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media audience. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she shared a throwback post from when she attended her first Met Gala last year. Lipa wowed in a low-cut multicolored Versace gown that had a long silk train that fell to the floor. She paired the ensemble with tights and heels that matched the pattern of her outfit. Lipa wrapped a glittery belt around her waist and wore her long brunette hair up. To complete her look, she put on a jeweled multicolored crown-like headpiece.