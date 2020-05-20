Marli Alexa Shows Off Her Hot Bod While Wearing A Neon Green String Bikini

Marli Alexa looked hotter than ever in her most recent Instagram bathing suit snap on Wednesday. The model flaunted her hot body as she enjoyed a day outdoors.

In the racy snap, Marli looked gorgeous as she rocked a neon green string bikini. The skimpy top fastened behind her neck and around her back while flashing her toned arm and shoulders, as well as her abundant cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms tied around her curvy hips and fit tightly around her tiny waist while also exposing her lean legs. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also on full display in the shot. She accessorized the style with a dainty gold chain around her neck.

She sat outside in front of a green flowering bush while serving up a sultry look for the camera. She pushed her hip to the side and placed one hand next to her for balance as the other rested on her knee. She tilted her head and wore a small smirk on her face.

Marli had her long, blond hair parted to the side. She styled the golden locks in loose waves that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder.

She also opted for a full face of makeup. The application seemed to include black winged eyeliner and thick lashes, as well as smoky eye shadow and darkened brows.

She looked to complement her tanned skin with a shimmering glow on her forehead, nose, and chin. She seemed to complete the glam look with pink blush on her cheekbones and dark pink lipstick.

Marli’s 512,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to show some love for the post. The photo earned more than 25,000 likes within the first 17 hours after it was published to her account. Fans also flooded the comments section with over 450 messages.

“Wow you look absolutely gorgeous in that swimsuit,” one follower remarked.

“Green just officially became my favorite color,” declared another.

“Such a babe,” a third social media user gushed.

“Hottest woman alive,” a fourth person commented.

The model’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her sport sexy ensembles for her online snaps. She’s often seen rocking tiny tops, racy bathing suits, and tight pants in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Marli recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she blew a kiss for the camera while wearing a tiny striped bikini for a racy video. To date, that clip has been viewed more than 96,000 times and reeled in more than 560 comments.